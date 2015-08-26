T3 Awards 2015: the Sound Award will make audiophiles weak at the knees

By T3 Online
The best audio tech money can buy
This year's Sound Award will surely make audiophiles weak in the knees with the best audio tech around.
This includes awesome wireless headphones, £3,000 speakers and even the best sound bar you can buy.
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless
Yes, these are very expensive headphones. But, you're paying for quality in all areas. The build is sturdy and durable, the materials are premium, and the neat additions, like the foldable frame, are genuine advances over the previous wired models.
They sound like they cost nearly £400, too. We doubt very many people would put these on and come away disappointed. Deep, rich sound is pumped into your ears, with enough bass to please the masses.
NFC, active noise cancellation and the microphones all add to the fantastic package, but sound is the real winner here.
Bowers & Wilkins T7
The sound and design quality is among the best that Bluetooth speakers can offer, but Bowers and Wilkins can't compete with cheaper, more powerful options in terms of sound reach and value.
Lacking extra features like NFC-connectivity and a built-in microphone hurts, too. As a standalone speaker, it's a fantastic, but expensive option.
B&O BeoPlay A2
The Bang & Olufsen BeoPlay A2 speakers deliver some serious sound quality. It's one of the best looking portable Bluetooth speaks to grace our desk, with a smart and functional design. Battery life is impressive, and the sound profile is nicely balanced.
Arcam Solo Soundbar
It's not easy to park Arcam's Solo bar under the TV (it's huge!), but it's a match for most bookshelf speakers so the girth is justifiable. Bass and mid-range drivers each get 20w from the onboard amp, with the tweeters getting 10w.
The Solo sounds great and features a fully-integrated HDMI switcher, with four inputs all boasting 4K passthrough, plus two digital audio inputs, a 3.5mm minijack, and aptX Bluetooth. Offering sensational separation, beautiful sonic imaging and club-like volume, the Solo is a peerless, if pricey, performer.
NAIM Mu-so
Overall, it's a stunning object in its own right, and as an audio tool it's brilliant. Obviously the functionality here is easily duplicated with a stack of boxes or a Sonos setup, but as a single, minimalist box, this delivers an unforgettable experience.
Monitor Audio A100
The Monitor Audio A100s are capable of producing audiophile quality sound from a stylish package. The devices accepts numerous analogue and digital streaming sources, and turns your existing Hi-Fi into the 21st century system.
