How to make perfect air fryer chips

It's a sad fact of life that while you can make just about anything in an air fryer, and they are great for experimenting with, most people just use them for chips. Okay, perhaps 'sad' isn't the correct word here since chips rule, and I love eating them. However, I always found air fried chips a bit disappointing. The lack of fat involved when air frying makes them healthier, sure, but it also seems to make them somewhat less delicious. What you end up with is something very much like oven chips, which is fine, but why bother buying and cutting up potatoes to make theoretically delicious and 'healthy' chips, when you could just buy a bag of oven chips and get the same result? Exactly.

So recently I started experimenting with multi-cooking chips, using my Ninja Foodi Max SmartLid, which is the best air fryer for my purposes, since it doubles as a Instant Pot-alike multi-cooker, plus Ninja sent me one in the post without me having to pay for it. Get in!

I'm not going to pretend that multi-cooking chips is an exotic method that nobody else has ever heard of before, but if you're new to it, you're in for a treat. And if you're not new to it, you can read my method and try it out instead of what you do at present. Or you could say, 'Wow, what a crap method; there's no way I would do it like that.' This is the internet, after all.

A quick note for Americans: chips are what Britons call fried potatoes cut into rectangles and eaten hot. Chips are bigger than fries and smaller than potato wedges. Those things you call chips? We call those crisps. Confusing, isn't it?

1. What are the ingredients?

What seriously? We're making chips. Get some potatoes. If you can find big enough King Edwards, they work very well. Boring old Maris Piper is also very good for chips. I am not quite sure what type of potato Albert Bartlett uses, as I always just refer to them as 'Bartletts', but whatever they are, they also make good chips.

Here's a dirty little tip for you, though. You know those spuds they sell in supermarkets as 'baking potatoes'? They are a great size for cutting easily into chips, they're cheap and they taste… not too bad at all. You can also buy them individually rather than having to purchase a massive sackful every time, and unlike other unbagged potatoes, they come pre-washed as opposed to all covered in soil.

2. What is the method?

The family that oil sprays together, stays together (and eats chips together) (Image credit: Tesco)

1. Cut your potatoes into chips. I use a chef's knife for this but you could get some kind of device off the internet if you are pernickety about all your chips being exactly the same size and shape.

In our handy guide to mistakes everyone makes with their air fryer, you will find 'overloading your air fryer'. This is something to staunchly avoid when making chips as well. For absolutely ideal results, I would actually put the chips on racks in my fryer, spaced out from each other. Perhaps this is a little impractical if you are trying to feed a family of six in a hurry, so feel free to use the basket as normal. But seriously, don't pack in too many chips or you will probably end up with a soggy and unsatisfying result, even with my ace method.

2. If your air fryer requires pre-heating, pre-heat to 140ºC/280ºF. Unfortunately all air fryers are different so you may find you need to experiment over a few batches of chips, and end up changing the temperatures to ones that suit your own air fryer better, but 140/280 is a good starting point.

3. Give your chips a good spray of sunflower or rapeseed oil (not olive oil), making sure they are all coated. You could try using a spoonful of oil from a bottle, but oil sprays are much better for this, and all things air fryer-related. Air fry your chips for about 8-10 minutes – again, they all vary so I don't want to be too dogmatic about this. Give them a toss half way through and a further spray of the magical oil. You should now have some chips that are just starting to crust but look essentially raw. Yummy, huh?

4. Take the chips out, put them on a big plate and let them cool for, let's say, half an hour? Or as long as you can stand to wait really. Some people put the chips in the fridge at this point but that seems a bit much to me.

5. Okay, now put them all back in the air fryer, spray sparingly, and this time cook at 180ºC/360ºF, for 15-20 minutes. Again, the time will vary depending on how close to Hades' hellish inferno your air fryer gets, and how closely you followed my very clear instruction to not overload the damn basket.

6. Put some salt, or whatever you like, on your chips and eat them. I actually use truffle oil on mine, but then I am a big ponce who lives near an artisanal food market.

3. Thanks, that was great. Is there a way I can make cooking chips even more complex?

You're welcome! And yes, you could go for triple cooked chips! This is much the same as twice cooking, but you parboil your potatoes first for 5 minutes. This helps remove more of the starch, which many chefs agree makes the chips you eventually get even better. It does mean you have to wait while the boiled potatoes – or chips if you prefer to cut them up first – cool and dry out before you can even start air frying, though.

4. Not using oil in your air fryer

There is a Big Lie – or, more charitably, a misunderstanding – at the heart of the air fryer industry, and it is the idea that you really can 'fry' food using 'air'. Clearly you cannot. Fat is essential for flavour, crispiness and even cooking. It's just with an air fryer, you don't need very much of it, particularly when compared to roasting in oven, deep fat frying or – in most cases, shallow frying in a pan.

For the best results, I strongly recommend you use spray oil. It is so much more easy to direct than slopping oil out of a bottle. The smoke point of oil is important, as some cooking oils will actually start to smoke and burn at the high-ish temperatures that air fryers reach (200-220ºC usually).

Spray oil in the UK only seems to come in three varieties – sunflower, rapeseed (canola) and olive oil. I recommend rapeseed (canola) oil as it's largely flavourless, and what flavour there is, I prefer to sunflower oil. I would generally not recommend olive oil sprays, as olive oil has the lowest smoke point and hence may add an unpleasant burnt flavour to your air fried supper. There is also a fair amount of evidence that burnt oils in food can be bad for your long-term health.

Another benefit of spraying oil onto your food makes it slightly sticky, which means salt, pepper, herbs and spices will adhere to it. In certain air fryers – again, particularly the cheaper ones – seasoning can otherwise be a bit of a nightmare, as it is immediately blasted off the food when the fan powers up.

5. Not experimenting with your air fryer

Chips are not the only dish (Image credit: Tefal)

The name 'air fryer' naturally makes most people think of chips, sausages, and other things you fry, but the best air fryers are actually extremely versatile. You can cook practically anything in an air fryer that you could cook in oven or pan, and they are also great for reheating leftovers.

The general advice for cooking something in an air fryer that you'd normally do in the oven is to reduce the temperature by 10-20ºC – this will vary, as all air fryers are different, but you'll soon get the hang of it with yours. You should also reduce the cooking time – according to T3's Carrie Marshall, by 20%.

There are much better things to do with air fryers than making chips – meat and fish in particular loves to be air fried. Surprisingly, that is true for expensive steak as well as affordable salmon fillets or chicken wings. Air fried chips are really no better (or worse) than oven chips so it would be foolhardy in the extreme to only use your air fryer for that.

