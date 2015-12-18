Here are all the new Android Wear watch faces in one place

1/16
Here's all the new Android Wear watch faces in one place
Good news! If you're an Android Wear customer, your wrist is about to become more stylish without you having to pay out a penny. Google has launched a “Watch Your Style” promotion which features a load of new watch faces, all of which have been created by world famous designers.
ANREALAGE
ANREALAGE is a design firm which has created outfits for the likes of Lady Gaga, and now attention has been given to Android Wear. With this face, you get the ANREALAGE logo in the centre, with the shadow acting as the hands of the clock. And rather classy it looks too.
Asics
Fitness brand Asics has unsurprisingly come up with a watch face that will help you stay fit. Different screens will show you at a glance your step count throughout the day - and how you're doing compared to the day before.
HARAJUKU KAWAii!!
Like an explosion in a clipart factory, this design from Asobi System channels the essence of Japanese “Kawaii” culture onto your wrist. It's a good thing you can make the numbers flash up, otherwise working out where the hands are at a glance might be a little tricky.
Kevin Tong
In an echo of Android's famous cartoon robot logo, Kevin Tong has created his own animated robot character which holds the time in an LED display. As you go about your day, the robot will change depending on the time.
Lulu Frost
Perhaps the most hideous face on the list, Lulu Frost has apparently taken its cues from “salvaged room numbers” from New York's Plaza Hotel. The backdrop will also gradually change from night to day, serving as a reminder of just how long you've let this horrible face sit on your wrist.
Mango
Available in black and white, Mango has taken the watch face back to basics for a design that none-the-less appears rather elegant.
Melissa Joy Manning Rock Geek
These designs from Melissa Joy Manning may appear to look like pretty cool images from geology, but these 12 designs (one for each month) represent so much more. The stones are representative of birthstones (sigh) and their spiritual properties (double sigh). So it will look great with your dreamcatcher app and your unvaccinated children.
Nicole Miller
For people with a big mouth, this watch face will pop up speech bubbles when you have calendar reminders of forthcoming events, and weather updates. This is in keeping with Nicole Miller's reputation as someone who uses bright prints and patterns.
Moods of Norway
Now you can live like a Norwegian and celebrate Norse holidays thanks to handy themed reminders on your watch. There are 36 different events throughout the year that will refresh the face, and you can also choose to display them outside of holidays too. So there's lots of customisation. It's the opposite of Henry Fords famous maxim “you can have any colour as long as it's black”. More Fjord than Ford.
Porsche
And finally, if you're a car-loving manly man, and you want to further protect your fragile masculinity, then why not make your wrist look slightly more like a car? The Porsche watch will not just show you the time in an interface that appears vaguely reminiscent of a car dashboard, but it will synchronise with the racing season, and will change and update to keep you posted on the progress of the Porsche racing team.
Ted Baker
The luxury British chain has turned its attention to watches and has created a series of nature-infused faces that use the minute hand to subtly transition between two different seasonal patterns. If you tap the face, the colours will be inverted.
Time Will Come
Even though this watch face will be shown on the same watch as every other face, something about this design from Attling looks expensive. It comes with four themes, separates dials for different time zones and perhaps most bewilderingly, every 10,000 steps it will display a “forward-thinking mantra”. Right.
Opera Girl by Vivienne Tam
This design was apparently inspired by Chinese opera, and is described as “festive, dramatic and romantic”. Of course it is. The character in the centre will always spin to face the current time.
Y-3
This Adidas sponsored face was designed by artist Yohji Yamamoto, and bizarrely features a self-portrait of the man himself contorting his limbs to point at the time. If you tap on the display when it is running, you'll also get a surprise.
Zoe Jordan
British designer Zoe Jordan has gone for a similarly simple, yet, elegant design. If you install her design, you'll get five faces that will change throughout the week.