The best gifts for her this Christmas

Finding a special gift for the special woman in your life is no small task, but resist the temptation to play it safe this year, and instead browse our selection of the best gifts for her: we're sure you'll find something she'll love. There are plenty of Christmas gifts out there, so maybe it's time to get a little creative?

We've collated a selection of the best gifts for her from across our channels, so whether you're looking to please a photographer or winter sports junkie, a fitness fanatic or wanderluster, we’ve got a gift idea for you.

We also have a few classic health and beauty picks for the woman who deserves to be pampered this year.

FujiFilm Instax Square SQ6 The retro-looking camera that prints instantly Reasons to buy + Fun to use and looks great too + Great price Reasons to avoid - Expensive film Today's Best Deals $24.95 View at Walmart

The FujiFilm Instax Square SQ6 tops the list of our best instant cameras feature because of its affordability, and how easy and fun it is to use, which also makes it the perfect Christmas gift for her.

With its retro feel that nods to classic camera design, and the colour choices of pearl white, graphite grey or blush gold, this camera is certainly one of the most stylish instant cameras out there.



If the woman in your life is a casual photographer who loves snapping on the go and would love to see her photos instantly, this is the perfect gift for her. It’s great fun to use on a night out or day trip exploring during a city break, and it’s really easy to use.



It also produces high-quality images, thanks to inbuilt flash and automatic exposure control, and has five shooting modes (including selfie and landscape) if she’ll want a bit more control.

ghd Air ® Hairdryer Premium hairdryer for sleek, frizz-free hair without straighteners Reasons to buy + Trusted brand + Fast, frizz-free drying Reasons to avoid - Diffuser and other accessories sold separately Today's Best Deals $159.20 View at Kohl's

If you know your Remington from your Vidal Sassoon, you’ll know that ghd are well-renowned hair experts. If you don’t, then trust us when we say that the ghd Air ® is a top choice when it comes to hair dryers.



Whilst a hairdryer might not look like the most personal gift you can buy, if you’re shopping for someone who’ll appreciate faster drying time without damaging their locks, or smooth, frizz-free hair without the need for straighteners, this is the best gift for them.



It’s not all about playing it straight though. You can also purchase the ghd Air ® diffuser for an additional £14.99, which will help style wavy hair into sleek waves rather than a curls of frizz.

Hyperice Hyperbolt Plus An powerful, portable massage therapy device for recovery and relaxation Reasons to buy + Helps speed up post-exercise recovery + Relieves muscle pain and stiffness + Increases circulation and blood flow Reasons to avoid - Expensive

If you've got a little more cash to spend and you're shopping for a woman who loves to workout but you don't know the difference between a dumbbell and a kettlebell, treat her to the ultimate in recovery and relaxation.

The Hyperbolt Plus is designed to massage out aches and pains in hard to reach places. Yes, it costs a bit more than your average foam roller, but thanks to a powerful vibrating rolling, it's much better at relieving the aches, pains and stiffness associated with exercise.

It's sleek, black design is an aesthetic upgrade on the original Hypervolt, and the Hypervolt Plus is also 30% more powerful when it comes to motor intensity. It's still incredibly light, weighing just three lbs, and features a rechargeable battery, three speed settings and five different head attachments so your giftee can customise her recovery.

If you're shopping for a woman whose looking to up her fitness game in 2020, make sure she's recovering well too by gifting the Hypervolt Plus this Christmas.

Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo Women's Running Shoe A Christmas gift for her to wear all year round Reasons to buy + Stylish + Lightweight Reasons to avoid - A little narrow Today's Best Deals $134.98 View at Backcountry.com

If you're shopping for a runner, then why not spoil her this year with a pair of the best running shoes for women: the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo?

Not only do they top our list of the best women's running shoes, we think they're a great gift option because they're suitable for all runners of all abilities, from beginners to pros.

Nike ZoomX foam delivers incredible comfort and energy return, helping the wearer to feel close to the surface they're running on, without hammering the ground.

They are a little on the narrow side, so may not be suitable for women with wide feet. If this is the lady in your life, why not check out the Hoka One One Clifton 5 (available in a wide fit model), or the Hovr Infinite from UnderArmour? You'll find these at number two and number five in our best women's running shoes roundup.

Dell XPS 13 A stunning 13 inch laptop she'll love Reasons to buy + 10 hour battery + i7 Intel Core processor Today's Best Deals $799.95 View at Amazon 24 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you want to really spoil your significant other this year, check out the Dell XPS 13 laptop in rose gold. We thought were over the rose gold fad until we saw this stunningly designed, neat 13 inch laptop. As well as looking great, it has top of the range specs too.

Featuring i7 Intel core processor and 16GB of ram, it’s perfect for work, relaxing and even doing creative projects using editing software. Install and load programs quickly, and remove the need to compromise of what she can keep thanks to the impressive memory. The screen is 4K display, so this laptop will rival her television for image quality.



What’s more, it’s the perfect laptop to keep with her on the move. It’s lightweight and the battery last for around 10 hours, so no need to be lumbered with a charging cable.

Nike Gym Club Holdall Keep her looking good whilst keeping fit Reasons to buy + Stylish and understated + Two colour options Reasons to avoid - No separate shoe compartment Today's Best Deals $61.47 View at Amazon

One of the best things about Christmas gifting is finding a present that is something someone both needs and wants.



A high quality but stylish gym bag is the perfect gift from your gym-obsessed friend, sister or significant other who puts her own money into kit rather than a kit bag. If you want to get her something that reflects her hobby but that she won’t already have (and that you don’t need to take out your gym membership to understand the specs of), a gym bag could be the best gift for her this Christmas.



This bag from Nike is simple and stylish, meaning she can be ready to work out, any time, any place. Internal compartments keep valuables safe and your clothes and shoes organised.



Available in burgundy or black, the bag is made from polyester so it’s water resistant and wipes clean.

(Image credit: APTRO)

APTRO Women's Ski Jacket She'll stay warm and dry as she indulges in her wanderlust this year Reasons to buy + Windproof + Waterproof + Plenty of colour options Today's best APTRO Women's ski Snowboard Jacket Waterproof Warm Winter Lined Jacket deals ? No price information Check Walmart No price information Check Amazon

Help her be ready for anything 2020 might bring, including holidays to the French Alps, with this snug ski jacket from APTRO.

As you'd expected it's windproof and waterproof: the inside of the jacket is packed with polyester to preserve heat, and the waterproof fabric will keep her dry whilst allowing for both comfort and ventilation. It also has a special coated fabric outer layer that adds an anti-static function.

The jacket is available in a range of colours to help her stand out on the slopes, and its fitted shape will ensure she still looks good, even when wrapped up against the wind, rain and snow.

Knomo Mayfair Hanover Laptop Bag A laptop bag that's anything but business as usual Reasons to buy + Three gorgeous colours Reasons to avoid - Only fits laptops up to 14 inches Today's Best Deals $141.17 View at Amazon 10 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

If you like the idea of a travel-related gift but are looking for something less specific than a ski jacket, take a look at this Mayfair Hanover Laptop Bag from Knomo.

Hugely practical and stylish, this briefcase is designed to walk the line between handbag and laptop bag, resulting in a stylish yet functional bag that’ll easily take her from the office to the bar.



Our favourite of the three colour options is this pearly grey called 'nature’, but it’s also available in black and antique pink.

Philips Lumea Prestige Wave goodbye to unwanted body hair Reasons to buy + Pro IPL hair remover + For body and facial hair + Ideal for sensitive skin Today's Best Deals $499 View at Amazon 6 Amazon customer reviews ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆ ☆

Not every woman wants to get rid of their body hair, but if the lady you’re buying for prefers a smooth underarm then she can ditch the razors and stay smooth for longer with the Philips Lumea Prestige.

This handheld hair remover uses Intense Pulsed Light (IPL) to disrupt the cycle of hair regrowth on any part of the body and face. Gentle pulses of light hit the root of each hair and, after as little as three treatments, up to 92 per cent of hair is prevented from growing back for up to eight weeks.

The Philips Lumea Prestige comes with four curved attachments for specifically treating her body, face, bikini line and underarms. A nifty SmartSkin sensor advises which setting is best for her individual skin tone.

At this time of year, a subscription to Real Homes is one of the best gifts for her if she's passionate about her home.

Each month, she’ll find hundreds of innovative home transformation ideas, from inspiring decorating projects to product buying guides tailored to every budget, plus regular lifestyle features and 50+ pages of amazing real home transformation case studies.

Every issue provides a steady stream of expert advice covering a huge range of subjects, from planning a kitchen extension to decorating with bold colours, through converting a loft space. Real Homes is the perfect companion for any home extension, renovation or redecoration project. In fact, we think it's the perfect companion for any home, period.