Best camera phones

If a stellar pic-grabber is the first phone feature you look for, here's our pick of the smartphones boasting compact camera quality
1. Sony Ericsson C905+
£229, www.sonyericsson.co.uk
Love: Accurate, 8.1-meg camera with Xenon flash and face recognition
Hate: Some lag. Dull, chunky build
MORE: Sony Ericsson C905+ review
2. Samsung I8910 HD
£445, uk.samsungmobile.com
Love: Superb stills and video for a phone. It's an excellent PMP too
Hate: It's a rather bulky animal
MORE: Samsung I8910 HD review
3. Nokia N86
£280, www.nokia.co.uk
Love: Crisp, detailed photos. Speedy start-up. Acres of storage
Hate: Double-led rather than the preferred xenon flash
MORE: Nokia N86 review
4. Sony Ericsson Vivaz
£350, www.sonyericsson.co.uk
Love: Eight-meg camera and 720p video at 24fps, plus 8gb storage
Hate: Sluggish Symbian interface
MORE: Sony Ericsson Vivaz review
5. Sony Ericsson Satio
£340, www.sonyericsson.co.uk
Love: Stylish, with 12.1 megapixels and the all-important Xenon flash
Hate: Horrid interface