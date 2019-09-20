Apple Watch Series 5 review, day one: design and screen

Welcome to the first part of T3's Apple Watch Series 5 review, which I'll be posting in sections over the next few days, as I finish up testing.

Today, I'm taking an in-depth look at its design and the new always-on screen, and later I'll look at its software and performance, and its health and activity features.

Finally, I'll post my full verdict and final score, and see where it ends up in our list of the best smartwatches.

Oh, and just a little note about the pictures in the these review posts: they were all taken with the iPhone 11 Pro, as part of my review of that phone (coming soon). Because if Apple says it's for pros, it only made sense to test it in my actual profession.

Apple Watch Series 5: price and availability

The Apple Watch Series 5 has launched at exactly the same price as its predecessor, the Apple Watch Series 4. That means you can pick up the smartwatch from £399.

That basic price gets you an aluminium body with a 40mm screen. You can step up to a 44mm screen from £429 – a pleasingly modest increase that doesn’t feel like it’s penalising bigger wrists.

The sizes are pretty generous – the screen on the 40mm model is actually larger than the screen on the 42mm Apple Watch Series 3 (still on sale, at an aggressive £199), so it's not as simple as the small one being 'for' women and the bigger one being 'for' men. I strongly encourage you to try them on, because I think a lot of men will find the 40mm model large enough.

There are three aluminium finishes available: Space Grey, Silver and Gold.

You can step up to stainless steel finishes from £699, which come in Space Black, Gold and ‘Stainless Steel’ (which is silver, basically).

For the first time, there are now titanium models, which are part of the ‘Watch Edition’ line-up (which once included actual gold, back in the day), and start from a not-unreasonable-for-a-finely-made-watch £799. There’s a Space Black titanium finish, as well as one called ‘Titanium’, which is more of a natural metal look. We’ll talk more about the titanium soon.

There’s also a ceramic Watch Edition model, starting at £1,399 that only comes in pure white, and it’s absolutely gorgeous.

Finally, Apple has continued its partnership with Nike for aluminium models that come with special bands and an extra Nike Run app, and also with Hermès for stainless steel models with unique leather straps. Both those options come with extra unique watch faces that aren’t available on regular models.

Please forgive my hairy arms, they're the only ones I've got. (Image credit: Future)

Apple Watch Series 5 review: design

In terms of shape, nothing has changed in the Series 5 compared to the Series 4. That’s no surprise – the Series 4 was a drastic redesign that brought bigger screens than previous models, in a thinner body.

So, here you get a nearly edge-to-edge display, with curved corners in a look extremely reminiscent of current iPhones (without the notch).

There’s still the Digital Crown on the side, which functions as a way to scroll (in addition to the touchscreen), as well as a kind of Home button. Next to that is a side button that can be used to switch apps, or to call the emergency services.

It’s still the best-looking smartwatch overall, though its lead is certainly less than it’s been in the past. But the personalisation here is excellent – being able to choose so many different colours and finishes, plus Apple’s seasonal new strap colours, help you get something that suits you personally.

The design is not massively thinner than other higher-end smartwatches, but does a good job of looking like it is, thanks to a uniform lozenge-like curve on the edge, and the fact that the extra thickness of the heart-rate sensor is hidden invisibly beneath it.

The only real design change is the addition of the titanium finish option. As a material, it’s lighter than steel, though heavier than aluminium, and this is reflected in the weight of the watch, which splits those two nicely.

In terms of looks, it’s also very much in-between the aluminium and steel models – the brushed finish has a smoother, higher-quality sheen than the almost matte look of the aluminium Apple Watches, but is nowhere near the shininess of the steel models.

I've been testing the Space Black titanium model, which doesn’t show up the brushed finished as much as the ‘natural’ titanium finish, which is also a really interesting colour – a rich grey with a kind of light beige tinge to it, especially as it catches the light. It’s the Watch finish that maybe looks most like pure metal, especially in lights where the brushed texture is more visible.

'Natural' titanium on the left, Space Black titanium on the right. These pictures probably were not taken with an iPhone 11 Pro. (Image credit: Apple)

The Space Black looks more inert as a colour, but absolutely oozes quality, and if you like an all-black watch but don’t want the reflectiveness of the steel Space Black, it’s absolutely worth a look in the flesh.

One question that remains is how the titanium will age: the first thing I did when receiving this watch was put it on next to my stainless steel Series 4, for a comparison. When I took them off, I noticed that just a few minutes of occasional contact from being next to the crown of the steel watch had made some light marks on the case.

There are light scuff marks just above the top speaker hole, and down and right from the bottom. Honestly, probably no one other than me will notice these, but I still know they're there… (Image credit: Future)

Of course, shiny steel gets scratched and dinged, but we know that this tends to age it fairly well. The only way to see how this titanium case will weather over time is to give it a year…

Apple Watch Series 5 review: always-on screen

So, this is the marquee new feature of the Series 5 (the other main new feature is a compass, which we'll cover later). Having to raise your wrist to see the Apple Watch’s screen has been a complaint since the very first model, and it’s taken until now to achieve a solution.

There are a few key changes that enable this: a new LPTO screen material, plus a low-power screen controller, and new S5 chip that has all kinds of extra power management features. They combine to mean that the Watch’s screen can now be run a refresh rate of just once per second (rather than the usual 60 times per second of most screens) and powered at all times without killing battery life.

In practice, what it means is that when you raise your wrist to look at the screen, you can get the display at full speed and full brightness. When you lower your wrist, the brightness drops along with the frame rate, and any large areas of bright colours on your watch face are also switched out to black (because that draws less power).

The new 'California' watch face, at full power on the left, in always-on dimmed mode on the right. In practice, it's a little dimmer than it appears here – the iPhone 11 Pro camera is giving it a little boost. (Image credit: Future)

But still, the effect is here: you can now furtively glance at the time without making a show of it. You can see how long you’ve been working out for without having to move your hand from your exercise equipment.

Plus, there was the possibility I was actually most excited about: adding more of a ‘look’ to your watch that other people see. Because as much as you can choose the style of the Apple Watch, it’s still inevitably dominated by that big black rectangle on the front to other people. You get to see your choice of face, but only you. An always-on screen felt like a chance to stamp more of your own style on it.

And while that is possible, it doesn’t have quite the dramatic effect I was hoping for. Because, as mentioned, any white (or cream, or navy) faces will be turned to black when it dims, we’re still in “you can have any colour you like as long as it’s black” territory.

Other elements of your face will remain, such as your choice of complications, or the type of numerals you choose, remain.

There are exceptions to this: the faces that are built solely on colour rather than complications and other functionality will keep a bit more of their look. The ‘Gradient’ watch face is filled with colour normally, and that colour does fade away in the dimmer mode, but it isn't completely removed – just reduced.

The chunky ‘Numeral Duo’ face is nothing but a bright, cartoony digital readout in its default style – these numbers become outlined, like a neon effect, in the dim mode, but maintain your colour choice.

In the dim mode, your complications update less often – exactly how often depends on the complication type. Some will just update when you lift your wrist, others might update once per minute or so.

If you’re in a workout, you get a special dim view of the workout mode. Basically, it stops showing the hundredths of seconds, and keeps just counting up in seconds instead. The heart-rate meter stops being live, and updates on longer intervals. Otherwise, it’s all the same info – fairly handy.

Here's a furtive glance at a walking workout with turning my wrist. This shot show the brightness levels of a display more accurately than the shot above. (Image credit: Future)

But here’s what frustrates us about it: if the last thing you were looking at was an app, when you turn your wrist, you see a small digital time read-out instead of your watch face. I don’t like this readout – it’s too small, the numbers are too thin, and it's easily lost in reflections. Why isn’t it larger and clearer?

This isn’t such a problem if you have your Watch set to return to the watch face after two minutes of inactivity (like I do) – this reversion still happens even in the dim mode.

But here’s where some behaviour of the Apple Watch that used to be quite handy becomes a foible now: one of the apps that causes it to go into this annoying clock mode is Now Playing, where remote controls for the music on your phone appear on your Watch automatically. We’ve always quite liked this, and found it useful more often than it's gotten in the way of seeing complications or anything.

But because the Now Playing app is persistent for as long as you’re playing music, it means this rubbish tiny clock effectively overrides your chosen watch face in the dim mode for as long as you’ve got music playing. So we sighed a sad sigh and turned off the automatic activation of Now Playing.

We can still bring it up manually, but now we need multiple taps to do previously one-tap things. We hope Apple will consider giving Now Playing some kind of special treatment in dim mode, the way workouts do.

Ultimately, the always-on screen is obviously, demonstrably superior to anything that came before, and it only takes a brief period of using the Series 5 before anything without the option feels comedically old-fashioned.

However, it's not such a revelation in terms of usefulness that I would recommend Series 4 owners should immediately upgrade (unless you've really got the money spare). The always-on Watch is really, really nice, but it's not an essential, and it's not a potential life-saver, like adding fall detection was in the Series 4.

Basically, if you’re a Series 4 owner on the fence about upgrading and hoping not to spend the money, do not actually try a Series 5. Because then your (perfectly fine) current Apple Watch will feel so much worse than it actually is.

Briefly – all other elements of the screen are the same as on the Series 4, including brightness and resolution. This means it’s lovely and crisp, and easily bright enough to see in bright daylight. Touch is responsive.

Everything is under a layer of toughened glass (aluminium models), or sapphire (steel and higher). I’ve owned steel models for years, and have never managed a single mark on the display. I’ve whacked my watches against metal objects accidentally many times and found myself thinking “Phew, I hit the glass, and not the more delicate metal, that was close”. Which is an odd one…

I have seen the glass on aluminium models come out more worse for wear from rough treatment, though. It definitely helps the price increase of the steel and Edition models feel better as an investment.

Tomorrow: software and performance