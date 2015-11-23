Ugliest gadgets ever: the most eye-bleedingly bad tech ever brought to market

Previous Next 1/11

Intro

For every Alfa Romeo Brera and Samsung Galaxy S6 Edge Plus that gets released into the market, there are also a horde of 'inspired' and 'visionary' new products that get let out of their lab cages to die a swift and public death. These are products that assault the consumer with their bubonic aesthetics, grotesque price point and monstrous hype factor, with their makers either oblivious to their product's gross deficiencies or actively hoping that they can despoil some rube's wallet irregardless.

Simply put, these pieces of tech needed to be beaten to death with an ugly stick. Here at T3 we have a particular aversion to bad, ugly technology, so have rounded up some of the worst offenders for public naming and shaming.