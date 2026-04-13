Last week, Netflix released its latest direct-to-streaming movie: Thrash. It's been critically panned – and even lambasted by subscribers – but that hasn't prevented the gory 'shark movie' thriller from storming into the streamer's no.1 position.

Shark movies always trigger a major reaction from fans – and Thrash is no exception. The movie's concept is solid: a storm surge causes a flood, which brings with it hungry sharks. The execution, however, leaves plenty to be desired.

Thrash is director Tommy Wirkola's latest, whose previous success with Violent Night – the Christmas-themed black comedy with David Harbour – was his best-received work. No sharks to be seen there, though.

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Thrash | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Don't expect Thrash to win any awards. Its Rotten Tomatoes score is a meagre 29% at the time of writing, which could certainly fluctuate – given the movie was only released on 10 April. It might even bring viewers who turn into fans. Not that many reviews suggest that's a likelihood:

"Should've titled it Trash because that's what it was, absolute garbage!!!," says one viewer. "I just created an account just to write a review on how horrible this movie is," says another Rotten Tomatoes user.

For years, shark movies have been rattling viewers. From Jaws back in 1975, to 1999's Deep Blue Sea, and 2018's The Meg. There's an innate fear about what lies beneath the water's surface and these movies – from semi-realistic to completely bombastic – play upon that.

Of all the shark movies, though, the one that really captivated the imaginations of many was 2013's Sharknado. That sci-fi disaster flick was on a whole other playing field of mayhem, almost embracing its own insanity as art.

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Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix) (Image credit: Netflix)

Thrash doesn't go down the sci-fi route, of course, instead poising the 'what if?' with a degree of realism – R-rated gore included. Except there are too many continuity errors and absurdities for it to really land.

If you want to watch movies about oversized (sometimes) underwater threats, then I'd suggest Anaconda – which I just bought on 4K Blu-ray – for a barrel of laughs instead. At least it's intentionally 'bad', as more of a nostalgic, tongue-in-cheek nod to the 1997 original movie.

For now, though, Thrash is dominating Netflix's streaming charts. Terrible or not, it's luring in viewers aplenty – and doesn't look as though it's going to slow down anytime soon. If anything, the uproar about how bad this movie is might entice more to watch...