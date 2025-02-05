First electric Ferrari to be revealed in October this year

QUICK SUMMARY Ferrari has confirmed it will reveal its first all-electric car in October this year. The first deliveries are expected to begin in 2026, but it isn't known yet if the car will be an SUV or a sports car.

Ferrari will reveal its first all-electric car in October this year, the Italian supercar company has said.

The news came after revealing its latest quarterly financial results on 4 February. The company also said that the EV will be one of six new models to be launched before the end of 2025.

Ferrari boss Benedetto Vigna said how the upcoming EV will be “unique” in terms of its styling, performance and driving experience. He refused to give any more details on the car, telling investors during an earnings briefing: “Don’t ask me anything about the electric car. The Ferrari model, we will announce in a unique and innovative way”.

The electric Ferrari is expected to be revealed on 9 October during the company’s Capital Markets Day event. The same event in 2024 saw the reveal of Ferrari’s latest hypercar, the £3m F80 hybrid.

Although not expected to cost anywhere near that much, the electric Ferrari will likely sit somewhere near the top of the company’s product lineup, with prices potentially in the region of £350,00 to £500,000 and deliveries starting in 2026. We don’t know what the Ferrari EV will look like, or even what sort of car it will be – it could be an SUV to sit alongside the Purosangue (pictured above), a two-seat sports car like the 296 GTB, or a GT cruiser like the 12 Cilindri.

A Ferrari designed by Sir Jony Ive

What we do know is that it’s a Ferrari with design input from Sir Jony Ive, the former head of design at Apple whose CV includes the iMac, iPod, iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, among other products. Ferrari is a client of LoveFrom, the design agency run by Ive and his friend and fellow designer Marc Newson.

It has been reported LoveFrom is working on the future design of various Ferrari components, including a steering wheel and an “interior touchscreen for the first electric Ferrari,” according to a New York Times profile on Ive published in 2024.

Exor, the parent company of Ferrari, said of LoveFrom’s collaboration in 2021: “The first expression of this new partnership will bring together Ferrari’s legendary performance and excellence with LoveFrom’s unrivalled experience and creativity that has defined extraordinary world-changing products.”

Heavily camouflaged electric test vehicles have been spotted on the public roads near Ferrari’s Italian headquarters in Maranello, Modena for some time. These appear to be using the butchered remains of a Maserati Levante SUV, but this isn’t enough proof to confirm the electric Ferrari will be a similarly high-riding vehicle. It is still possible the electric drivetrain being tested by these development mules is actually intended for a more traditional Ferrari sports car.

Indeed, the company has previously filed patents relating to EV motors, batteries and sound generation systems, accompanied by drawings of low-slung sports cars. Ferrari also holds a patent describing plans for a "road vehicle equipped with a reproduction device for the realisation of a sound that can be associated with an electric motor”.

It is likely that more development vehicles will be spotted on the streets of Maranello ahead of the big reveal in October. The F80 hypercar revealed last year was spotted frequently in the months leading up to its debut, and we expect the same from the Ferrari EV.