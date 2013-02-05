JVC DLA X35 review

JVC DLA-X35 deals Amazon AU View Similar Amazon No price information Check Amazon

When it comes to spectacular home cinema, the JVC DLA-X35 projector doesn't disappoint. This is big screen hi-def done right

JVC D-ILA technology projectors have long been the darlings of home cinema aficionados, and with good reason. They offer unbeatable native contrast, with no need for dynamic iris systems which can distract as they constantly adjust the amount of light cast at the screen.



The JVC DLA-X35 is the baby of the brand's D-ILA range, although it's the equal of many rival flagships. Principal competition comes from the Sony VPL-HW50ES, Panasonic PT-AT6000E and Epson EH-TW8100.

JVC DLA-X35: Build

While ostensibly providing an entry point to JVC's projection multiplex, there's nothing cut-price about the DLA-X35.



Build quality and finish are extremely high. You may need some help if ceiling mounting though. The X35 tips the scales at 15kg and is physically quite a handful.



Source component connections comprise two HDMIs, component and PC VGA; there's also a 12v trigger to control an electric screen. Once up and running the projector is wonderfully quiet, just 23dB with the lamp in Eco Low mode.

JVC DLA-X35: Features

Set up and calibration are relatively sophisticated. The DLA-X35 offers a motorised zoom and focus, so getting images nice and sharp is a doddle. There's also a five-mode Lens Memory function that accommodate various screen ratios, useful if you're projecting onto a 2:35: 1 CinemaScope ratio screen.



Naturally the projector is also 3D compatible. This year, JVC has embraced RF Active Shutter glasses which sync with an RF Emitter dongle that plugs into the rear of the unit. Two pairs of PK-AG3 RF Active Shutter glasses are supplied in the box. In addition to a standard IR remote control, there's also a smartphone app available.

JVC DLA-X35: Picture quality

Outputting 1,300 lumens, this projector isn't bright enough to be effective in a room with copious ambient light, and there's no onboard sound system, so this isn't really a gaming rig.



But dim the lights, dispense the popcorn and you'll be knocking on the doors of home cinema heaven. With blistering contrast, deep velvety blacks and rich colour fidelity, the DLA-X35 is able to do justice to the biggest blockbusters. Motion clarity is very good. The projector's 3D performance rates as entertaining enough, but there are still minor issues with crosstalk.

JVC DLA-X35: Verdict

It may be something of a heavyweight, but this polished performer packs a high contrast punch for genuinely cinematic images. We love its velvet blacks, peak whites and superb colour fidelity. It may lack the 4K e-shift2 optical processing found further up the JVC range, but there's no obvious visual compromise.



If you're looking for a red-carpet star that won't break the bank, it represents remarkable value. Build quality is high, and operational noise low. We certify this a hardcore home cinema hero.



JVC DLA-X35 release date: Out now



JVC DLA-X35 price: £3,000