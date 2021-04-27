Joyin 2 Pack Water Pistols review: Water lot of fun for a low price

It's hard job testing and writing up this Joyin 2 Pack Water Pistols review, but we're proud to be of totally drenched service. With that burning ball returning to the skies and producing acceptable levels of warmth, cries of “waterfight” can be heard in every garden. This means thJOYIN 2 Pack Water Pistol Gunsat you absolutely need an armoury of the best water guns to hand.

Water pistols are among the best toys for kids to enjoy this summer for sure, since they'll finally able to meet in groups and have fun together properly in the sun.

In a world of watery weaponry with names like 'The Floodinator', it’s important to know which water pistol is worth the money. The Joyin 2 Pack Water Pistols are firmly in budget territory with double trouble in the box for less than most standalone offerings, but are they worth even that low price? Let’s break down the features and see how they performed during our exceptionally wet test session.

Joyin 2 Pack Water Pistols review: Price

Price is where the Joyin 2 pack gets five soggy stars. At £10.99 on Amazon for two colourful pump action water guns, this is a bargain offering. Given that it takes two to tango when it comes to waterfights, suiting the kids up with Nerf’s Super Soaker range can range from £30 for two, all the way up to £50 for two of the more elite options. The Joyin water pistols don’t quite have the expensive looking branding of Nerf’s guns, but there’s a solid colourful confidence that means they don’t stand out as a significantly cheaper offering.

This child really seems to feel the weight of having to take another life with his watery weapon. (Image credit: Joyin)

Joyin 2 Pack Water Pistols review: Features & design

Design wise, the important thing to note here is that rather than the classic Super Soaker method of pumping the tank to build pressure, the Joyin water guns have a pump-to-fire system. This means no trigger and a good workout for all arms involved. You’ll also be taking the full gun to the garden tap, as there’s no removable tank: just a flip cap on the back that pops off easily to fill with 739ml of liquid ammunition.

The flip cap is surprisingly durable and even with repeated use, it maintains an impressive sturdiness. A few drips will form should you tip the gun entirely vertically but in normal firing position, there’s an impressive lack of leakage. Truthfully, the only water you need to worry about will be soaking you from elsewhere.

This child seems much more enthused about a water fight. More usefully, you can see that the unit won't be too large for pre-teens. (Image credit: Joyin)

Joyin 2 Pack Water Pistols review: Performance

Really, though, when it boils down to it, the only thing you really care about when it comes to a water gun is its ability to soak someone, preferably at long range. And the Joyin delivers on that too. A thorough pump and you should reach someone with an impressively accurate spray up to around 30ft. The box boasts 36ft but we’re not quite convinced it goes that far. Maybe downhill.

It’s great for humans, ideal for spraying at the odd rogue seagull on the roof, and has an up-close pressure that doesn’t sting like many of the high-pressure offerings. To use a technical term, you’ll get around 44 ‘skooshes’ of the pump before trotting back to the tap which feels generous for something so portable.

(Image credit: Joyin)

Joyin 2 Pack Water Pistols review: Verdict

All in all, this is a brilliant budget set of water guns. There’s no bells and whistles but when it comes to soaking someone with water, it turns out you don’t need bonus darts or special room for ice cubes (yes, these are things some water guns offer). Plus, the low price means you’re not going to worry about taking these to the beach or on other riskier adventures. The ideal summer toy, though don't forget to check out our guide to the best Nerf guns if you want a non-soaking alternative.