Watch Love Island 2022 online and on TV in the UK, US and from anywhere

What does a fisherman, the daughter of a famous footballer and a microbiologist have in common? They're all currently flirting their hearts out on everyone's favorite Summer dating show! Read on for a full guide on how to watch Love Island 2022 online.
A sea of sculpted abs, tattoos and the tall dark and handsome crowd, Love Island has once again delivered us a group of young singles ready to spend their summer grafting.
In a change from previous seasons, the islanders started off in couple's chosen by the public. Some were happy, some really were not.
Since then, a lot has already happened with one islander unexpectedly leaving, an Italian bombshell stealing everyone's partners and a number of couples switching around.
There is also a new, larger, fancier and yet weirdly identical villa for all of the singles to pursue each other in, with plenty of different seating areas to pull people for chats.
Read on to see how to watch Love Island UK 2022 online as well as streaming season 8 no matter where you are in the world. Even if you find yourself out of the country, you can simply use a VPN with a 30-day money back guarantee to tune in from anywhere. (opens in new tab)
Where can I watch Love Island for free in the UK?
If you're a Love Island devotee tuning in once again this year, this will all be obvious by now.
New episodes air every night at 9pm BST on ITV2. Saturday night is the only exception to this rule where viewers are instead treated to an 'unseen bits' episode, still at 9pm as well.
The good news is that Love Island is completely free-to-air. You can watch it live or via catch up through the ITV Hub (opens in new tab), too.
If, like the islanders themselves, you are currently away on a sunny holiday, you can still watch the show through the use of a VPN (opens in new tab).
How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from abroad
Away on your own sunny holiday? Unfortunately, this will mean that you'll find both ITV and the episodes of Love Island blocked behind a geo-block. Luckily, this is something that you can easily get around, by using one of the best VPNs.
Through the use of a streaming VPN, you can simply change your IP address to appear like you are back within the UK. This will allow you to avoid any restrictions on your viewing, stopping you from missing all of that island dating drama.
ExpressVPN is our leading pick for VPN providers (opens in new tab)
due to its lightning-fast speeds, huge array of features including security protocols and the number one trick in this situation - being able to watch geo-blocked content from anywhere in the world, including Love Island.
On top of all of that, it offers new customers a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab), allowing you to give it a shot and find out if it's actually the service for you, before you part with your hard-earned dollar. Better still, right now you can save 49% and receive an additional 3 months with your plan for free.
- Try out ExpressVPN 100% risk free to watch Love Island's latest season in the UK (opens in new tab)
Can I watch Love Island in the US?
If you're a US fan, looking to learn everything there is about British flirting, you're in luck as season 8 of Love Island UK has a release date, landing on Hulu from June 21.
That means the US will be just a couple of weeks behind the latest villa antics.
Every episode from season 1 through to 7 can also be found on the service on demand.
If you want to catch the old episodes, or the new season when it comes but you're out of the country, a VPN (opens in new tab) will give you full access to Hulu.
How to watch Love Island 2022 online and stream season 8 elsewhere around the world
So the UK has ITV, and American fans will soon be able to watch the show via Hulu... but what about the rest of the world?
For Australian fans, you get to watch the show completely free. 9Now (opens in new tab) is only a couple of days behind the UK in terms of the 2022 Love Island season. All you have to do is sign up, enter your Aussie address and create an account to get streaming.
For anyone in New Zealand, you can watch season 8 of the UK iteration of Love Island on Neon (opens in new tab), which is in line with the UK broadcasting schedule.
You can choose between a monthly or annual plan with Neon, starting from NZ$15.99 a month (opens in new tab) or save 16% and pay NZ$159.99 annually.
If you're in Canada excited to check out all of the British action, there's some bad news. There is currently no streaming platform in Canada airing Love Island.
If you're outside of the country and want to access your chosen streaming service, though, remember you can use a VPN (opens in new tab) to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.
Who are the Love Island UK 2022 contestants for season 8?
- Amber Beckford: 24 year old nanny from London
- Andrew Le Page: 27 year old real estate agent from Guernsey
- Dami Hope: 26 year old Senior Microbiologist from Dublin
- Davide Sanclimenti: 27 year old business owner from Manchester
- Gemma Owen: 19 year old international dressage rider from Chester
- Ikenna Ekwonna: 23 year old pharmaceutical sales person from Nottingham
- Indiyah Polack: 23 year old hotel waitress from London
Liam Llewellyn: 22 year old student from Newport
- Luca Bish: 23 year old fishmonger from Brighton
- Paige Thorne: 24 year old paramedic from Swansea
- Tasha Ghouri: 23 year old model from Thirsk
Afia Tonkmor: 25 year old lounge host from London
- Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 27 year old actor from Essex
- Jacques O'Neill: 23 year old rugby player from Cumbria
Love Island UK season 8 couples
- Amber and Dami
- Gemma and Luca
- Indiyah and Ikenna
- Tasha and Andrew
- Davide and Ekin-Su
- Paige and Jacques
- Remi (currently single)
- Jay (currently single)
How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions
If you find yourself outside of a certain broadcaster's geographical boundaries, you are still able to tune in and watch through the use of a VPN. This will allow you to watch Love Island as if you were sat at home on the sofa.
Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do that:
- VPN - standing for virtual private network - offers security and anonymity as you browse online, using set protocols to encrypt your data and make it unreadable to outsiders.
- As a part of that, you can also switch your IP address, which identifies your location.
- Most VPNs offer a list of locations where its servers are based to join. Connecting to them switches your IP to appear as if you're browsing from that country/city. In turn, you can then access content locked to that country.
- When it comes to finding a VPN, you should make sure you find the best one that's suitable for your chosen device, with VPN providers offering compatibility for a ton of devices, including VPN for Mac, and even a range of fairly nifty free VPNs.
- Once you've made the decision for the most suitable VPN for your device and your means for using a VPN, sign-up and install it.
- To watch this 2022 season of Love Island, all you need to do is select a country showing matches from its list of available servers and connect. You'll then be able to hop over geo-restrictions and tune into ITV as well as a host of other streaming platforms that would normally be geo-blocked.
- We also want to ensure your money is well spent, so we would recommend going for a VPN that offers a risk free trial. ExpressVPN is one of many providers that has a 30-day money back guarantee (opens in new tab).