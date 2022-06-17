Watch Love Island 2022 online and on TV in the UK, US and from anywhere

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

What does a fisherman, the daughter of a famous footballer and a microbiologist have in common? They're all currently flirting their hearts out on everyone's favorite Summer dating show! Read on for a full guide on how to watch Love Island 2022 online.

A sea of sculpted abs, tattoos and the tall dark and handsome crowd, Love Island has once again delivered us a group of young singles ready to spend their summer grafting.

In a change from previous seasons, the islanders started off in couple's chosen by the public. Some were happy, some really were not.

Since then, a lot has already happened with one islander unexpectedly leaving, an Italian bombshell stealing everyone's partners and a number of couples switching around.

There is also a new, larger, fancier and yet weirdly identical villa for all of the singles to pursue each other in, with plenty of different seating areas to pull people for chats.

Read on to see how to watch Love Island UK 2022 online as well as streaming season 8 no matter where you are in the world.

Where can I watch Love Island for free in the UK?

If you're a Love Island devotee tuning in once again this year, this will all be obvious by now. New episodes air every night at 9pm BST on ITV2. Saturday night is the only exception to this rule where viewers are instead treated to an 'unseen bits' episode, still at 9pm as well. The good news is that Love Island is completely free-to-air. You can watch it live or via catch up through the ITV Hub, too.

How to watch Love Island UK 2022 online from abroad

Away on your own sunny holiday? Unfortunately, this will mean that you'll find both ITV and the episodes of Love Island blocked behind a geo-block. Luckily, this is something that you can easily get around, by using one of the best VPNs.

Through the use of a streaming VPN, you can simply change your IP address to appear like you are back within the UK. This will allow you to avoid any restrictions on your viewing, stopping you from missing all of that island dating drama.

Can I watch Love Island in the US?

If you're a US fan, looking to learn everything there is about British flirting, you're in luck as season 8 of Love Island UK has a release date, landing on Hulu from June 21. That means the US will be just a couple of weeks behind the latest villa antics. Every episode from season 1 through to 7 can also be found on the service on demand.

How to watch Love Island 2022 online and stream season 8 elsewhere around the world

So the UK has ITV, and American fans will soon be able to watch the show via Hulu... but what about the rest of the world?

For Australian fans, you get to watch the show completely free. 9Now (opens in new tab) is only a couple of days behind the UK in terms of the 2022 Love Island season. All you have to do is sign up, enter your Aussie address and create an account to get streaming.

For anyone in New Zealand, you can watch season 8 of the UK iteration of Love Island on Neon (opens in new tab), which is in line with the UK broadcasting schedule.

You can choose between a monthly or annual plan with Neon, starting from NZ$15.99 a month (opens in new tab) or save 16% and pay NZ$159.99 annually.

If you're in Canada excited to check out all of the British action, there's some bad news. There is currently no streaming platform in Canada airing Love Island.

If you're outside of the country and want to access your chosen streaming service, though, remember you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and stream as if you were at home.

Who are the Love Island UK 2022 contestants for season 8?

Amber Beckford : 24 year old nanny from London

: 24 year old nanny from London Andrew Le Page: 27 year old real estate agent from Guernsey

27 year old real estate agent from Guernsey Dami Hope: 26 year old Senior Microbiologist from Dublin

26 year old Senior Microbiologist from Dublin Davide Sanclimenti: 27 year old business owner from Manchester

27 year old business owner from Manchester Gemma Owen: 19 year old international dressage rider from Chester

19 year old international dressage rider from Chester Ikenna Ekwonna: 23 year old pharmaceutical sales person from Nottingham

23 year old pharmaceutical sales person from Nottingham Indiyah Polack: 23 year old hotel waitress from London

23 year old hotel waitress from London Liam Llewellyn: 22 year old student from Newport

Luca Bish: 23 year old fishmonger from Brighton

23 year old fishmonger from Brighton Paige Thorne: 24 year old paramedic from Swansea

24 year old paramedic from Swansea Tasha Ghouri: 23 year old model from Thirsk

23 year old model from Thirsk Afia Tonkmor: 25 year old lounge host from London

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu: 27 year old actor from Essex

27 year old actor from Essex Jacques O'Neill: 23 year old rugby player from Cumbria

Love Island UK season 8 couples

Amber and Dami

Gemma and Luca

Indiyah and Ikenna

Tasha and Andrew

Davide and Ekin-Su

Paige and Jacques

Remi (currently single)

Jay (currently single)

How to use a VPN to unblock any restrictions

If you find yourself outside of a certain broadcaster's geographical boundaries, you are still able to tune in and watch through the use of a VPN. This will allow you to watch Love Island as if you were sat at home on the sofa.

Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can do that: