This Shark Handheld Vacuum makes it incredibly easy to clean your car (or sofa)

Are you the type of person who likes to keep their car spotless, as clean as the day it rolled off the showroom floor? The Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner could be the gadget for you, as it makes cleaning up quick spills and everyday messes more convenient than ever.

It's small enough keep in your car's boot (or even a glovebox), and can be whipped out at a moments notice.

As you can see from the images, the Shark Handheld is much smaller than other cordless vacuums, which means it's much more mobile. Like Dyson's cordless vacuum, it's still powerful enough to suck up lost cereal in between the cracks of your car seats, though (just don't be expecting Dyson V10 levels of suction).

If you'd prefer to keep the vacuum inside your home, it can be stored standing up on a work surface using the supplied charging base. This is perfect if you want to keep your house spick and span without the hassle of using a full-size vacuum cleaner for quick tasks, such as cleaning up crumbs and dry spills.

The quick-charge storage base ensures that the device is always charged, and the battery give you around 10 minutes of cleaning time per charge. That's ideal for small spills, but if you've neglected your car for a few months then you might want to bust out the full size vacuum.

The handheld vac comes complete with both a Duster Crevice Tool and Multi-Surface Pet Tool, and features a clever one touch emptying solution which allows you to empty the dust cup in seconds.

The Shark Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner is available as both a single battery model, which costs £129.99, and a twin battery version, which is priced at £179.99.

