The Eurohike Air 600 camping tent is 52% off in stunning Amazon Prime Day rival deal

If you want an inflatable tent for camping without having to splurge all of your camping gear budget, move quickly on this Eurohike Air 600 deal currently on offer at Ultimate Outdoors. It’s a truly stunning Amazon Prime Day rival deal, offering the Air 600 on sale at a staggeringly low £289 compared to the RRP of £600. That’s a saving of 52%!

The Eurohike Air 600 has garnered praise ever since its release thanks to the inflatabe air tubes, which take the place of traditional (and fiddly) tent poles. This means you can pitch your tent faster, easier and with less drama on the campsite. That alone is worth its weight in gold if you’re camping with little kids.

This inflatable tent for camping is fully weatherproof, so is fine in any sudden downpours, and stands strong in high winds too. Like the more expensive Vango inflatable tents, there’s a degree of climate control to the Air 600, thanks to the presence of breathable material which keeps the bedrooms and living area well ventilated.

Speaking of living space, there’s ample room here for up to six people plus some in-tent camping furniture such as a well-placed camping table, and, of course, sleeping bags and mats. We’re also loving the roll-away doors, which enable you to bring the outside in on those long sunny summer days.

If you’re seriously looking for a new tent this summer, and want one for a small family or group of friends to enjoy together, this deal is worth considering.

Eurohike Air 600 | Now £289 | Was £600 | Save 52%

