T3 Awards 2020: LG 27UK650-W takes best 4K monitor crown

With many people all around the world now finding themselves working from home, the importance of a quality 4K monitor on which business can be conducted and creativity expended, is more important than ever before.

Here at T3 we're very much of the opinion that it doesn't matter how good your computer is unless you have a quality monitor to back it up, which is why we spend so much time each year reviewing and rating the the best 4K monitors.

And, over the past year, there have been some truly exceptional Ultra HD monitors released, with the Acer Predator X27, BenQ EW2780I, Philips Brilliance 328p, LG 27UK650-W and Samsung U32R59C making our T3 Awards 2020 final shortlist.

These monitors deliver different form factors and features, but unifying them all is their ability to deliver truly special viewing experiences.

(Image credit: LG)

The monitor that the judges felt stood out from the rest this year, though, is the LG 27UK650-W, which as we noted in our review, is "a screen that can be used for just about anything you can use a display for, and it's going to pass any test you give it with flying colours."

This stunning 27-inch 4K display hits a premium sweet spot in the market, delivering a fit-anywhere form factor, excellent screen tech (60 Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, 1,000:1 contrast ratio, 99 per cent sRGB colour support, 350 cd/m² peak brightness) and a stylish design. And it does so for an attractive price point, too.

It's a premium 4K monitor that will handle spreadsheets and web-browsing, just as well as displaying 4K movies or playing today's hottest new PC games, and as such we find it incredibly easy to recommend to anyone looking for a monitor upgrade.

We are therefore pleased to announce that the LG 27UK650-W is the winner of the T3 Awards 2020 Best 4K Monitor Award.

For even more winners be sure to check out the T3 Awards 2020 hub page, which is stuffed full of this year's top tech, gadgets and products.