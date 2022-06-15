Sony's new ultimate Walkman costs more than a helicopter made of diamonds

If you want the ultimate portable music player, you'd better start saving

Sony Walkman NW-WM1ZM2
(Image credit: Sony)
Carrie Marshall
By
published

If you've already splurged on the best wired headphones and want the best portable audio player to go with them, Sony is here to help – provided you have a bucketload of cash. Its new NW-WM1ZM2 may be the ultimate Walkman, but it'll cost you $3,699.99. 

You could use the best wireless headphones with them if you prefer, but you won't be able to benefit from the seriously audiophile specification here, which includes thick Kimber Cable connecting the S-Master HX Digital amplifier to the headphone jack. It supports Hi-Res Audio, upscales CD and supports 32-bit, 384Kz audio; by comparison CD is 16-bit and 44/48KHz. And it uses Wi-Fi for streaming, which delivers much better bandwidth than even the most advanced Bluetooth codec.

I'll be honest. Beyond lossless audio I can't really tell the difference; after years of guitar-related abuse my hearing isn't what it used to be. But then I can't afford to drop the best part of four grand on a portable music player either. If you can, I'm quite sure you'll be delighted by the sound from a device where even the soldering is supposedly audiophile-friendly.

Sony Walkman NW-WM1ZM2

(Image credit: Sony)

As Engadget (opens in new tab) rightly points out, the spec here is impressive but you can ruin it with a single low quality component or source: the best quality you can get from Apple Music is currently 24-bit/192KHz, so to make the most of these you'll need not just audiophile-grade headphones but also a better quality music provider such as TIDAL, whose Master Quality Audio delivers up to 24-bit/352KHz. Or better still, use the included 256GB of storage for a library of hi-res audio tracks from other sources. 

You can find out more about the Sony NW-WM1ZM2 on the Sony website, but if the price is just a little bit too much Sony has a slightly less expensive version that seems to retain most of the audiophile features, albeit without the gold finish. The NW-WM1AM2 is a more affordable $1,399 and has the same S-Master HX amplifier and oxygen-free copper cabling.

(opens in new tab)

This article is part of The T3 Edit (opens in new tab), a collaboration between T3 and Wallpaper* which explores the very best blends of design, craft, and technology. Wallpaper* magazine is the world’s leading authority on contemporary design and The T3 Edit is your essential guide to what’s new and what’s next. 

TOPICS
Audio
Carrie Marshall
Carrie Marshall

Writer, musician and broadcaster Carrie Marshall has been covering technology since 1998 and is particularly interested in how tech can help us live our best lives. Her CV is a who’s who of magazines, newspapers, websites and radio programmes ranging from T3, Techradar and MacFormat to the BBC, Sunday Post and People’s Friend. Carrie has written thirteen books, ghost-wrote two more and co-wrote another seven books and a Radio 2 documentary series. When she’s not scribbling, she’s the singer in Glaswegian rock band HAVR (havrmusic.com (opens in new tab)).

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸

Useful links

Features

Top Guides

Best Deals