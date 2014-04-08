Sky to trial dishless TV service using superfast internet

Sky TV without the dish? Looks like it'll be a possibility for some with the company planning to trial a completely internet-based service, watch out BT

For the first time Sky is to offer Sky TV HD through the internet as part of a trial partnership with fibre optic provider GTC which will integrate internet and TV as part of new build homes.

The deal will make premium Sky TV services, fixed-line home phone and fibre optic broadband speeds of up to 300Mbps available to future new UK homes built on GTC's fibre optic network.

Using Fibre Integrated Reception System (FIRS), the system will deliver television and all other services directly into homes with a central satellite receiver, meaning there is no need for individual satellite dishes on houses.

The new system then uses a Fibre To The Home (FTTH) network, meaning the fibre optic cables go all the way to each house.

Paul Summers, Regional Sales Manager at GTC, says “Unlike Fibre To The Cabinet (FTTC), Fibre To The Home does not suffer from declining speeds with distance from the exchange. Laying fibre optic cable right to each home ensures homeowners will be able to enjoy the best of today's fibre offerings and know that the network is future proofed to support further advances in technology. The fibre connection will be fully installed and ready for use when the homeowner moves in.”

This fibre optic technology is set to challenge the individual satellite and copper-based solutions traditionally used to deliver television, which should mean less digging up of roads for maintenance and no unsightly satellite dishes.

by Tom Hale