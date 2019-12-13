Save over 50% on the amazing Sony RX100 III compact camera!

Although Black Friday is now behind us, and the Boxing Day sales are yet to come, you can still save a fortune on some quality tech.

In this case, you can save a huge £450 on the Sony RX100 III compact digital camera. That means the price is down 56% from £800 to £349, in a deal available at Amazon right now.

A top pick for anyone after a compact camera, the Sony RX100 III has a large 1-inch image sensor, an integrated OLED electronic view finder, and a 3-inch tilting and flip-up display.

(Image credit: Sony)

That large CMOS sensor has a resolution of 20.1 megapixels, and there's Sony's BIONZ X engine for producing images with high detail and low noise - that means your photos are sharp without looking grainy.

The camera has a ZEISS 24-70mm lens with up to 3x optical and 11x digital zoom and an aperture ranging from f/1.8 to f/2.8.

There's no 4K video here, but the compact Sony can still shoot in 1080p Full HD, which is plenty for most amateur videography.

Sony RX100 III | Was £800 | Now £349 |Save 56% at Amazon

This is a compact but powerful digital camera with a one-inch, 20.1-megapixel image sensor, 3x optical and 11x digital zoom, and an OLED digital view finder, plus a 3-inch display.View Deal

