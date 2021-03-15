Save 55% on a new Theragun today and maximise your workout recovery

If you’ve been looking for that little bit extra to maximise your recovery after an intense workout, a Thergun could be just what you need.

Designed to accelerate muscle recovery, relieve soreness and tightness, and soothe pain, the market-leading massage gun will help you reach your fitness goals. And now you can pick one up for less than half price from Kogan.

The online retailer is offering the Therabody Theragun G3 Massage Gun for just AU$249 – a whopping 55% off the AU$549 RRP.

Therabody Theragun G3 Massage Gun | AU$249 (RRP AU$549, save AU$300) Get the most out of your workout with the market-leader in massage guns. Perfect for relieving muscle soreness and tightness, the Theragun G3 will leave you feeling fresher after a long gym session. Equipped with four attachments and a travel case, you can use it anywhere, anytime. Get 55% off your own and pay just AU$249 at Kogan.com. View Deal

But you’ll need to be quick if you want to save AU$300 with this deal, as stock won’t last long at that price.

In case you find stock is over at Kogan, then Dick Smith is also advertising the same model for AU$249, with free shipping available at both websites.

The Theragun G3 is built to let you get to those hard-to-reach places for optimal myofascial release. It reaches 60% deeper into the muscle than the average massager at a rate of 40 times per second, giving you a more thorough and therapeutic treatment.

With up to 18kg of force and four attachments, you can target any area of the body to release muscle soreness, tightness, pain or heavy knots. And the lighter speed settings let you address more sensitive issue areas.

The massager can also be used as a warm-up tool before your workout to increase blood flow and prepare your muscles for exercise.

All this relief comes at a steep price though, but this is your chance to get a Theragun for less than half price! So grab yours today and make 2021 the year you smash your fitness goals.