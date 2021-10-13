Samsung Unpacked 2 announced for 20 October to follow Pixel 6 and AirPods 3 launch in the same week

Samsung has just announced a huge new event to add to your diary: Galaxy Unpacked Part 2 – and it's coming sooner than you think on October 20. Samsung's event caps off a momentous week of industry showcases, including the launch of the Google Pixel 6 flagship and the recently announced Apple Event confirmed for October 18. All in the same week!

Samsung has already hosted three Unpacked events this year, where it dropped the Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy Z Fold 3, amongst several other new devices. Now, it looks like we can expect one more intriguing showcase before 2021 draws to a close.

On October 20, the event will kick off at 10:00 AM ET and will feature a livestream so you can follow along. What we can expect from this Unpacked event still remains a mystery, frankly.

Rumors have swirled around the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, its release date, and when exactly we could expect Samsung to debut the elusive device. An October showing ultimately proved incorrect and more recent speculation has cast doubt on the phone surfacing this year at all, instead hinting at an early 2022 release. That could mean that the much-anticipated Samsung Galaxy S22 series may be delayed, though, so it's somewhat bittersweet if it was to be the case.

Noone is sure what will launch

We're unlikely to see (possibly ever again) a new Galaxy Note phone, so this year's final Unpacked event could altogether be devoid of a new device to add to our best Samsung phones list. The case for a new tablet is perhaps more convincing, at least in so much as that we haven't seen a new Galaxy Tab S8 this year.

But, yet again, speculation suggests that such a tablet likely won't arrive until 2022, so it's a riddle as to what exactly could debut at the Samsung Unpacked 2021 event. Either way, it's set to be an exciting week, which will be jam-packed full of innovative new drops. T3 will, of course, keep you posted as the news rolls in!