Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is just $400 when you throw in your old phone

Feeling blue in January? Frustrated with the console supply shortages? Well, fortunately, the Samsung cavalry is arriving to usher in the new year by spoiling users with a tantalising offer on the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

If the Galaxy Z Flip and the Galaxy Fold get your seal of approval, then the Z Fold 2 probably caught your attention as well. Now, owning the device has just become a whole lot cheaper for customers in the US.

It must be seen to be believed, but sakitech has tweeted that Samsung is dishing out $800 credit in exchange for trading in the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Note 10, and S10 series devices if they're used against the purchase of the Galaxy Z Fold 2.

So, while this offer lasts, you can bag yourself a Galaxy Z Fold 2 for $400, which is a hugely generous reduction on the original $1200 price tag. Twitter users look to be swallowing up the offer; however, after sniffing about, it does seem that it is for US customers only with no mention of a similarly generous trade-in coupon for EU customers.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 oozes style and substance, and is a more grown-up evolution of the Galaxy Fold – it ticks all the boxes, apart from price. But with this major price cut, it’s hard to argue with the 6.2-inch phone-tablet hybrid.

It packs a serious set of specs, too: an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, impressive ability to multitask and pair apps together to make the phone a productivity powerhouse, and a flex mode that lets you prop open the display for viewing at different angles.

There’s a strong case for justifying the Z Fold 2 at $1200, so at $400 it's almost a no-brainer. At T3, we love inventive mobile technology and it gives users a chance to get in on the action ahead of an exciting year for mobile with the reported release of the LG slide that looks set to retool screen tech with a new rollable display.

There isn't any information on whether the offer is time limited, so it's best to snap one up quickly before it ends. Head over to Samsung's website for more info.