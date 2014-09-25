Samsung Galaxy Note Edge will be a 'limited concept' device

Similar to its Galaxy Round handset last year, Samsung will have a very limited release of its latest phablet.

It looks like consumers will have a harder time getting their hands on the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge.

The phablet will be a 'limited edition concept' and 'technology-intensive', according to DJ Lee, President and Head of Sales and Marketing of the IT and Mobile Communications Division at Samsung Mobile.

Only one million will be sold in select markets around the world, first in South Korea, then the US and a few European countries.

This may seem like a small number, but last year the Galaxy Round handset was only available in Korea.

The Galaxy Note Edge will have an extra bit of screen on its right-hand side that curves down.

This creates space for a side display on the right, which is independent of the main screen.

As a result, you can check your notifications and updates even when your main screen is off.

Lefties need not worry, because they can flip the screen if they'd prefer the handset's curved side on the left.

The Samsung Galaxy Note Edge was revealed earlier this month alongside the Galaxy Note 4, which was released last Friday.

The Galaxy Note Edge will launch in South Korea sometime in October.

By Alexondra Assemi