Samsung copies iPhone 6S with rose gold Galaxy Note 5

After much hoo-ha over the rose gold iPhone 6S, Samsung has seen fit to upgrade its Galaxy Note 5 with a similar paint job.

Apple's caused shockwaves through the colour industry by introducing a “rose gold” version of the iPhone 6S and iPhone 6S Plus, and now Samsung has decided to follow suit.

Samsung will release a “pink gold” version of the Galaxy Note 5 in South Korea that looks to be a similar colour to Apple's rose gold.

Follow the leader

The phone is coming on October 23 alongside a Silver Titanium model – but there's no word of an international release just yet.

South Korea is one of the few markets where Samsung has seen fit to sell both the Galaxy Note 5 and Galaxy S6 Edge+ side by side. So far it doesn't look like there will be a pink gold version of the edge.

Apple's rose gold phones turn out to be pink in real life and it seems to be a similar affair here. Copying Apple in this way is a little shameless from Samsung, especially as it's such a niche colour for a smartphone.

Via Apple Insider