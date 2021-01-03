PS5: start the new year right with FREE games in January

Sony offers free games every month for its PlayStation Plus subscribers. Currently, it's been offering one free PS5 game alongside a pair of PS4 games. If that seems lopsided, don't worry – the PS4 games will also work on the newer, more powerful PS5. If you only own the next-gen console, you're not missing out.

Now that the lineup for January 2021 has been revealed, we can take a detailed look at the free games on offer. Here's what's on the table for PS Plus subscribers.

Maneater (PS5)

The Hall & Oates song is probably stuck in your head now, but this isn't a game about 80s rock – it puts you in control of a ferocious shark. You'll start as a small pup, but as you feed on both marine life and human victims, you'll evolve into stronger and stronger forms, eventually transforming into a megalodon, the apex predator. Chomping down on salty fisherman and helpless beach-goers will help you learn new shark abilities too.

Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)

Shadow of the Tomb Raider is the third entry in the series reboot that kicked off in the 2010s, so if you haven't played a Tomb Raider game in a while, you're in for a different take on Lara Croft. Specifically, Shadow deals with the harsh consequences of Lara's actions as she explores South American ruins, gathers treasure, and does battle with mercenary group Trinity. You'll have to use all sorts of weapons and tools to survive the jungle.

Greedfall (PS4)

You'll be exploring foreign lands in Greedfall too. This RPG is set on an island that is being contested between its natives and colonists from a handful of different nations. As a neutral figure, you can explore the island, complete quests, and choose a side in this fight over control of the island. Greedfall lets you approach these situations with diplomacy, stealthy tactics, or straight-up combat.

Free PlayStation Plus games become available on the first Tuesday of every month, and they expire when the next round goes live. This particular trio of games will be available to download from January 5 through February 1. You can continue playing any games from this service you've downloaded, as long you maintain your PS Plus subscription.

It's not a free service, but you can purchase one-month, three-month, or annual subscriptions. A one-year subscription will cost you $59.99 / £49.99 / AU$79.95.

