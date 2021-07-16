PS5 restock ballot is insanely expensive but lets you beat the scalpers

You know the drill with the PS5 and Xbox Series X by now; it's still as difficult as ever to get them so we're here to help you out. And today's update should set you up to increase your chances of bagging a PS5, as it's bot-free – but it's a ballot system so there's a good dose of luck involved.

Box.co.uk has been running Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S ballots since the consoles launched and is now doing the same for the PS5. But unlike the previous ballots, the PS5 is being offered as part of a bundle and it's not cheap! Rather than the standalone console costing you £359.99 or £449.99 depending on whether you got for the digital or standard model, Box's bundle will set you back £849.99.

(Image credit: Box.co.uk)

Just a reminder, these ballots aren't free; they're a way to circumvent the huge scalper problem we've seen since both consoles released. The global chip shortage has affected production across industries, and Microsoft and Sony have both felt the pressure. Meanwhile the consoles are being resold for extortionate amounts of money and people are handing over cash because stock at retailers sells out in minutes, and the restocks are few and far between.

The ballot lets you forget about battling bots and offers entrants a fair chance at buying a PS5 bundle, as well as preventing a surge of traffic from overwhelming the site. It's definitely worth entering even if you continue your search elsewhere. You might wake up to an email giving you the okay to make a purchase – just be sure to set the funds aside so you're ready to go.

The bundle contains a PS5 disc edition, an extra DualSense controller, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and a Logitech G923 Racing Wheel (worth £289) for some reason. The random racing wheel aside, this is actually a pretty solid bundle, and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is a fantastic game as well as being a stunning showcase for what the PS5 and DualSense are capable of. The value of the bundle is £868.97, but you'll be paying £849.99.

The first PS5 ballot will be drawn on July 22, with the winners being contacted and invited to make their payment and secure their purchase within a given window of time. If you miss it, the bundle will be offered to another randomly drawn customer so be sure to check your spam folder. Hit the Box.co.uk link to enter the ballot ahead of next week's draw. And be sure to check out our PS5 stock tracker in the interim. Good luck!