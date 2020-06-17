PS5 news: PlayStation 5 user interface details revealed

We've seen some truly great PS5 user interface designs to date, with this stunner from back in March, and this beauty from only a week ago wowing gamers worldwide.

Now, though, thanks to the Vice President of UX Design at PlayStation getting loose lipped, we have more official information at just what the PS5's user interface will look like and how it will differ to that of the PS4.

The new details come from a report by The Verge, and recount comments made by Matt MacLaurin on a LinkedIn thread. Matt, who is the VP of UX Design at PlayStation, proceeded to let slip quite a few new pieces of information about the PS5, including:

It is a "very intersting evolution of the OS"

It is a "100 per cent overhaul of the PS4 UI"

It features "some very different new concepts"

It "is also customizable in ways previous gens weren't"

And that "it's practical first, but it’s a whole new visual language and a complete rearchitecting of the user interface"

Now, while non-specific, that is actually a load of information about the PlayStation 5 user interface, and it comes direct from the source, from the man who has actually developed it.

We've learned that not only is the PS5 user interface a "100 per cent overhaul of the PS4 UI", but that it boasts "new concepts" and is "customizable in ways previous gens weren't". It has also been confirmed that the PlayStation 5 UI uses a completely "new visual language".

All this considered, and it looks like we are going to get a markedly different UI on the PS5 that while retaining some DNA from the PS4, will look and operate differently. It will also allow far more personalisation and customisation for gamers.

And, to us here at T3, that is brilliant news. We've been fans of the XrossMediaBar and its incarnation on both the PS3 and PS4, but after we've had our appetite whetted by the sorts of stunning, visually-popping concepts that have emerged lately, we're all in on this "very interesting evolution of the OS".

As up till this point the only glimpse we've had of the PS5 UI is the below teaser video:

Sony's small PS5 UI teaser there pic.twitter.com/D7m6SrVfCkJune 11, 2020

