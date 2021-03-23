OnePlus 9 launches with 120Hz display and Warp Charge 65T charging

OnePlus has officially unveiled its OnePlus 9 smartphone today at an official event, along with the OnePlus 9 Pro and OnePlus Watch.

The OnePlus 9, in terms of highlights, comes with a 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 system-on-chip, 5G connectivity, a new Hasselblad camera system and Warp Charge 65T charging tech.

The Hasselblad camera system is arguably the biggest draw. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile on the OnePlus 9 uses the same advanced color standards as the flagship system on the OnePlus 9 Pro and includes a 48MP main camera and 50MP ultra-wide camera.

Like the OnePlus 9 Pro the OnePlus also comes with a 120Hz screen. This screen uses LTPO technology to fluidly move from 1Hz to 120Hz while the phone is in use, meaning that the 1,100 nits HDR10+ screen can conserve energy when a high refresh rate isn't necessary (such as when viewing images).

In terms of core hardware, the OnePlus 9 starts with a config of 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as the 5nm flagship processor that is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. This config can be stretched up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage space if desired for extra spend.

As for charging, the OnePlus 9 features a 4,500 mAh battery that thanks to the aforementioned Warp Charge 65T can charge from 1-100 per cent in only 29 minutes. The North America and Europe versions of the OnePlus 9 also support up to 15W Qi wireless charging for added convenience.

The software side of things is handled by Android 11, which sports OnePlus' OxygenOS 11 skin, while notable features include Turbo Boost 3.0 memory optimization enables you to keep more than 25% more apps open in the background than before, as well as a Pro Gaming Mode unlocks the power of the OnePlus 9 Series’ CPU and GPU and blocks notifications from apps, calls and other distractions.

The OnePlus 9 starts at $729 / £629 and will be available for pre-order on OnePlus.com from March 23rd.

To catch up on the OnePlus 9 Series launch event be sure to check out the live stream video recap below.