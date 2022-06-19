Forget Jon Snow, these 3 Game of Thrones characters deserve their own HBO Max series

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Game of Thrones is coming back. Well, it kind of never went away but it's coming back with a new HBO Max series that will serve as a sequel to the global fantasy drama phenomenon and feature a fan-favourite character, just not the one I'm looking for.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab), Kit Harrington is set to reprise his role as Jon "You know nothing" Snow in a new live-action spinoff. Who saw this coming? Not me. Harrington has certainly not disappeared from the world of Entertainment – most notably appearing in Marvel's Eternals as Dane Whitman and in a production of Henry V at the National Theater.

Clearly, something has drawn him back, however. It's just out of all the characters to base a Game of Thrones spinoff around, Jon Snow isn't the most interesting of the bunch. Don't get me wrong: I like the character. I like Kit Harrington but let's be honest, there are a dozen more faces that would make a show far more compelling.

So let's look to the land of Westeros as to who is alive, who exactly should get their own show and why it should be picked up from HBO Max.

Ser Bronn of the Blackwater

(Image credit: Helen Sloan / HBO)

Never have I seen a character done so dirty than Bronn of the Blackwater... okay maybe Jaimie Lannister. And Cersei. Daenerys Targaryan too. Brienne of Tarth is another. Oh, there's the Night King as well. Anyway, my point is that Bronn (played by Jerome Flynn) was hands down my favourite character throughout the earlier seasons.

Then in Season 8, he's absent for most of it – not even bothering to turn up for the Battle of Winterfell or battle of King's Landing. Just appears in the finale to claim Lord of Highgarden and Master of Coin. That's very Bron to be fair. Still, we needed more and a series devoted to the sellsword, learning more about his backstory and getting up to all kinds of debauchery has the makings of a good time.

Arya Stark

(Image credit: Helen Sloan / HBO)

On the other hand, how about getting as far away from Westeros as physically possible? During the final few moments of Game of Thrones, Arya Stark set sail to explore the uncharted Sunset Sea, looking to leave the tragedy of her family behind. Now doesn't this seem like a better premise? Played by Maisie Williams, Arya was one of the best characters in Game of Thrones, being one of the very few to get a decent arc come the final credits. Let's build on that while visiting new lands.

Tyrion Lannister

(Image credit: Macall B. Polay/HBO)

The fan favourite: Tyrion Lannister. This one seems an easy win yet will be completely down to whether Peter Dinklage is willing to return, as the actor is certainly not short of work, appearing Avengers: Infinity War, I Care a Lot and more recently headling Cyrano. The issue here is that we last saw Tyrion being appointed as the Hand of the King, serving Bran the boring, I mean Broken.

There's potentially something there with the everyday workings of King's Landing, which may even see the youngest Lannister venture to one of the six kingdoms. Maybe a second chance for love? I'm still not over Shae. Either way, it would be great to get more from Tyrion and wash away the horrible aftertaste the series finale left.