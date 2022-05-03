I'd buy this 17-inch Windows laptop over a MacBook Pro 16 – here's why

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

I've been a long-time Mac user, so I'm embedded in MacOS. But not everyone is and, having started a new job as Tech Editor here at T3 recently, I've had to convert over to Windows as my daily driver.

Which is why, when LG announced its 2022 Gram series of laptops last month, my eyes were immediately drawn to the LG Gram 17. As its name suggests, it's a 17-inch laptop, so a bit of a behemoth – but, as T3's review of the 2021 model attests, it's a through-and-through five-star product.

LG Gram 17 vs MacBook Pro 16

So here's the thing: if someone plonked a couple of grand on my lap and said "you have to buy a laptop," I'd want a larger-screen model anyway, so the 17-inch LG Gram would be an obvious go-to on my shopping list.

Well, it would be, except for whatever reason it, along with the 16-inch model, aren't yet confirmed for release outside of LG's native South Korea. C'mon LG, please give the global public a date and a price tag, because this isn't a laptop to ignore.

The 16-inch MacBook Pro? I like it, sure, but as Windows takes over my life I'm just less sure. I've not been convinced by Apple's own silicon having used an M1 machine for some time, which would often see Finder crash for me, plus I know plenty of other video editors who have issues with workflow in Final Cut Pro.

LG Gram 17: Headline spec

One appeal of the LG Gram 17 is that it can be kitted out with an Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX 2050 GPU. Sure, Apple's M1 Pro impresses on paper, but as pointed out above, I've not been 100 percent convinced by its user experience at all turns (which isn't a criticism of its core power potential by any means).

The LG Gram's screen, at 17-inches, is obviously massive too. Its WXQGA resolution (that's 2560 x 1600 pixels) does cram in a decent amount of resolution, although Apple fans will be crying out that it's less than the MacBook Pro 16's Liquid Retina XDR display (not only 3456 x 2234 pixels, but a mini-LED panel, so much brighter too). Okay, so Apple does have the ticket in this regard, I can't deny that.

But even so, if you're looking for a big-screen Windows dream, I think LG isrightup there for 2022. If, that is, a global release happens. Until then, however, bagging the 2021 model would be a very fair shout for non-MacOS users... especially given how its price has dropped!