It's official: the PS5 is the hottest Christmas gift of 2020

Any serious gamers will want to find the latest PlayStation under their Christmas tree. There are two new 5 models: the PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition. To the uninitiated, the big difference is that that the digital version doesn't have a disk drive.

The PS5 Digital Edition is perfect for players who only want to use the online store and want to save a decent amount up-front, as this console is almost £100 / $100 cheaper.

But, the slightly larger PS5 comes with a 4K UHD Blu-ray disc drive, which might be handy if the lucky recipient doesn’t already have a Blu-ray player or likes buying physical games. It also allows gamers to take advantage of free PS4 upgrades that allow them to transfer physical PS4 games to the new console. So essentially, you're playing for flexibility.

But both consoles offer next-generation gaming with all the latest titles available with incredible graphics. Gamers will enjoy the lightning-fast loading, ultra-high-speed SSD, haptic feedback and breath-taking immersion on the PlayStation 5.

Who’s it for?

Serious gamers: Both versions of the console offer crystal clear graphics and fast gameplay, with serious gamers eager to get their hands on the new titles new titles such as Demon's Souls, Godfall and Assassin's Creed Valhalla.



Teenagers: Since the 1980s, video games have been a hallmark of adolescence and the PS5 will be one of the most covetable, earning any teen serious street cred.



Comic book fans: One of the most hyped new releases for the console is Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, making this a great gift for a hardcore comic book fan.

Age range:

The PS5 and PS5 Digital Edition can certainly be used by kids, but both are quite an investment and many of the games are targeted at older teenagers and grown-ups. We think the Nintendo Switch is a better option for children, while the PS5 is ideal for older kids, teenagers and adults.

What makes it the perfect gift?

Frustration-free gaming: The new console offers lightning-fast loading with an ultra-high-speed SSD. This means there’s less annoying waiting and more exhilarating playing, or a Sony puts it, “the power of a custom CPU, GPU and SSD with Integrated I/O rewrites the rules of what a PlayStation console can do”.

Immersive play: Both versions of the eagerly anticipated promise to deliver a deeper gaming experience with support for haptic feedback, adaptive triggers, and 3D Audio technology, so whether players are invading new shores as a Viking, or swinging through skyscrapers as Spiderman, they will really feel as if they are at the heart of the action.

New games: Of course, with all this high-tech potential, players will want new titles to binge upon and the new line-up of games doesn’t disappoint, from the super-detailed Demon’s Souls to the latest instalment from all-conquering Marvel.

