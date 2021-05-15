Get almost 40% off these Sennheiser earbuds and experience incredible sound

For major sound buffs, earbuds can be a bit of a tentative purchase if you don’t want to risk losing the kind of sound quality you get from a great pair of over-ear cans.

But the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 buds compete with some of the best over-ear headphones when it comes to delivering incredible sound and strong ANC. And now you can get them for a great price.

Amazon has dropped almost AU$200 off the original RRP of Sennheiser’s top true wireless buds, reducing them to just AU$303.51. Sold direct from Amazon Australia, Prime members will get free delivery by early next week as well.

It’s up there with the best price we’ve seen for the True Wireless 2’s, with most previous discounts normally flirting around the AU$350-AU$400 mark.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds | AU$303.51 (RRP AU$499, save AU$195.49) Normally among the most expensive true wireless earbuds on the market, the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2s are now much more affordable. Amazon Australia is offering a saving AU$195.49 on the black edition. Boasting excellent sound quality and ANC, you’ll also get 28 hours of playback from these stylish buds. If you’re after a pair in white, they’ll cost you a little more at AU$329.97 . View Deal

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 are among our favourite true wireless buds . They’re a serious improvement over Sennheiser's first stab at this type of bud with much improved battery life – you’ll get a fantastic 28 hours of listening time with the charging case.

They might not be suitable for workouts, but you’ll get excellent sound quality and impressive ANC. They also boast a simple touch-control setup and Voice Assistant built in.

The saving of almost AU$200 is indicative of the kind of deals you might see on Amazon Prime Day 2021, which kicks off next month.

You may also be lucky enough to snag similar deals on earbuds during the upcoming Click Frenzy Mayhem from next Tuesday, May 18. Keep an eye on our deals hub to follow the best discounts throughout the 53-hour sale period.