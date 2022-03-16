Elden Ring sells more than Spider-Man: Miles Morales in three weeks

Elden Ring has sold an astronomical 12 million copies worldwide in the three weeks since the game launched, according to publisher Bandai Namco.

The games maker revealed the incredible figure via a press release , where it was confirmed that Elden Ring in Japan had been picked up more than one million times in the country, whereas the total sales figure globally equalled 12 million units. It's a massive number, now cementing what was once a 'niche' series as a bonafide mainstream hit.

To put this in perspective, Elden Ring sales have almost doubled what Spider-Man: Miles Morales achieved in its first seven months on the market with the game sitting at 6.5 million copies, as of July 2021. While it should be noted that Miles Morales is only available on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 as opposed to Elden Ring being available on PlayStation, Xbox and PC, it's still a major feat considering Spider-Man is one of the biggest IPs in the world.

"It's astonishing to see just how many people have been playing "Elden Ring. I'd like to extend our heartfelt thanks on behalf of the entire development team," said FromSoftware president and CEO/director Hidetaka Miyazaki.

It was also noted that Bandai Namco will look to expand the Elden Ring IP "beyond the realm of games" in future. Whether this means we could see Elden Ring jump into the world or TV and film is yet to be seen, however, fans (including myself) will no doubt be clamouring for DLC or even a sequel to the hit game.

One thing that likely helped the game's success is that critical consensus helped Elden Ring to join Zelda and GTA as one of the highest-rated games ever. In T3's Elden Ring review , we said that the game "is exactly the tight, action game fans of Souls genre have been pining for, even if its high barrier to entry may put off newcomers".

Elden Ring is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. I'm currently 60 hours into the game and can't stop thinking about it... no I don't have a problem.