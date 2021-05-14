Dyson's early Click Frenzy deals will save you AU$250 on a new premium vacuum

If you've been holding out for the right time to buy one of Dyson's market-leading vacuums, that time is now.

With Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 just around the corner, Dyson has launched a load of early deals on their most popular stick vacuums. Even the best-selling V11 Outsize Pro is being discounted for a limited time, making it even more appealing as the best stick vacuum you can buy today.

Of course, that may change once the Dyson V15 comes out at the end of the month, but that will set you back at least AU$1,399. So unless you're committed to having the very latest in household tech, the following deals should be right up your alley.

But you'll have to be quick. The discounts will only be around until the clock strikes midnight next Sunday evening, May 23 – and with prices this good, stocks won't last.

Most attractive, of course, is the price drop on the V11 Outsize. Instead of paying AU$1,349, you can grab one from Dyson for just AU$1,099 – a saving of AU$250.

That means you'll get a vac with a solid 60-minute run time and boasting Dyson's largest 1.9-litre dustbin and a 25% wider cleaner head, all for the same RRP as the smaller V10 Absolute+.

If that's still pushing a bit over your budget, the V11 Complete Pro is also enjoying AU$200 off. It's pretty much the same vac as the Outsize, just with a smaller bin.

There's plenty of value in Dyson's older models too. The V7 Motorhead Origin and V8 Absolute are both on sale for AU$250 less than RRP, as is the 10 Absolute+ making it just AU$849.

They might not boast the power or size of the latest models, but they still pack a punch. And now for a great price.

If none of these deals tickled your fancy, Dyson is also offering one of their excellent purifier fans among the Click Frenzy madness. The Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier is discounted by AU$250, bringing the price down to AU$549.

If you're still not sold, head to our Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 deals page to see what else is on offer during the bargain period.