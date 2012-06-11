Canon EOS 650D available now in the UK

Capture stunning high-resolutions pictures and vibrant HD video with the latest touchscreen-operated offering from Canon – the remarkable EOS 650D.
Packing 18 megapixels and capable of shooting full resolution images at 5 frames-per-second, new features that make photography more accessible and an impressive multi-touch screen –it's quite apparent that the new Canon, can indeed.
Canon EOS 650D Features
The EOS 650D is the first entry-level Canon camera fuelled by the company's impressive DIGIC 5 processor. It offers greater speed and is ideal for capturing fast-paced sports.
The most exciting feature of the new Canon are the 3 inches of multi-touch gesture LCD that allows budding photographers to press, pinch and swipe through menus, playback footage, autofocus, track faces and even take a photo. It is evident that the touchscreen is a powerful and essential part of this camera and should provide a nice alternative to squinting through the viewfinder.
Capturing full 1080p will be a joy on the Canon EOS 650D which continuously tracks subjects and autofocuses on the action. This makes this professional-looking camera accessible to anyone with the ability to aim the lens and with in-camera clip-reordering and a HDMI output, the fruits of your inner-Spielberg can be shared to any HDTV instantly.
This new accessibility is a feature that runs deep within the camera and is most obvious in 'Scene Intelligent Auto Mode' which automatically selects the optimum settings for the environment – this means that there is no need to labour through the menus, searching out the best options for your photo.
Finally, being a Canon the EOS 650D is compatible with over 60 different lenses and more accessories.
Canon EOS 650D Release Date and Pricing
Available from the 15th June, the Canon EOS 650D will retail from £699.99 up to a little over £1K. Also, there is a nifty Camera Bag bundled if you order before August.
Words: Aaron Brown