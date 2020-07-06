Best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals: fitness tracker prices slashed in Amazon summer sale!

All the best July sales can be found in Summer Savings Week at T3, and these cheap Fitbit deals – Fitbit Versa 2 deals, to be precise – are definitely worth a look. A few weeks ago we had some exceptionally good Fitbit Versa 2 deals on in both the UK and the US, and you can still get some cheap Versa 2 deals in the UK.

In the UK, you can get the Fitbit Versa 2 on its own for £155.99 at Amazon UK.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Bordeaux at Amazon for £155.99, was £199.99, that's £44 off

• There's also nearly £50 off the Versa 2 Special Edition (now £171)

In the US, gone are the days when you could save $50 on the Fitbit Versa 2, there isn't anything decent on at the moment but feel free to have a poke around the Fitbit Shop. Our price widgets below also show you today's best Fitbit prices, wherever you may reside…

USA 🇺🇸

• Shop Fitbit trackers and smartwatches at Fitbit US

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 and/or Fitbit Versa Lite

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Bordeaux at Amazon for £155.99, was £199.99, that's £44 off

The Fitbit Versa Lite is one of the most popular fitness trackers on the market and for a good reason. Fitbit has been one of the pioneering companies bringing fitness tracking to the masses and the Fitbit Versa Lite has been its most popular model from until very recently, when the voice assistant powered Fitbit Versa 2 had been released.

• Buy Fitbit Versa Lite in Marina Blue at Amazon UK for £119.99, was £149.99, that's £30 off

With the Fitbit Versa Lite, you can accurately monitor your daily activities, including steps taken and calories burned, but also your heart rate and sleep stages, too. The heart-rate tracking struggles a little when you really exert yourself and get sweaty, but it does a good job overall and is certainly much better than on older Fitbit models.

Amazon Prime Day 2020: date and best deals to expect

Bowflex deals: save BIG on Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells and other brilliant home weight deals in the UK and US

Buy weights online (UK): get your home gym up to speed with these kettlebell, dumbbell and multi-gym deals

Buy treadmills online and the best exercise bike, rowing and cardio machine deals in June

Yet more Fitbit deals