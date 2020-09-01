Best Fitbit Versa 2 deals and Versa deals September 2020: top offers on Fitbit's best fitness smartwatch in the UK and US

Although we have a separate list of the best cheap Fitbit deals but if you are looking for the best Fitbit Versa 2 deals or even the best Fitbit Versa 3 deals specifically, you'll find those right here. The Fitbit Versa 2 has been the best Fitbit up until very recently when the new Fitbit Versa 3 and Fitbit Sense was announced.

In the UK, you can get the Fitbit Versa 2 in Amazon-exclusive Bordeaux colour for £158.73 at Amazon UK.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Bordeaux for £158.73 at Amazon UK, was £199.99, you save £41.26

In the US, you can get a Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition for just under $200.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition for $199.99, was $229.95, you save $29.96 at Amazon US

Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch | On sale for £158.73 | Was £199.99 | You save £41.26 at Amazon

We expect some good Fitbit Versa 2 deals to surface very soon, such as this one on Amazon, saving your over £40 on the best Fitbit currently available to buy. The Fitbit Versa 2 and comes with built-in voice assistant, 24/7 heart rate tracking, smart notifications, over four days of battery life and even integrated memory for music.View Deal

Why you should buy the Fitbit Versa 2 or Fitbit Versa 3

Fitbit Versa 2 is remarkably similar to the Versa but has subtly but noticeably better styling, slightly better battery life and an always-on screen – a long overdue addition that is especially useful when working out. The main improvement is the inclusion of the Alexa voice assistant. Here, she responds to your orders and queries in text form only. Speaking to your wrist in order to turn on your lights is the future that was promised to us in 70s sci-fi films.

• Buy Fitbit Versa 2 in Bordeaux for £158.73 at Amazon UK, was £199.99, you save £41.26

• Buy the Fitbit Versa 2 Special Edition for $199.99, was $229.95, you save $29.96 at Amazon US

The new Fitbit Versa 3 comes with built-in GPS chip, in-app workout intensity map, PurePulse 2.0 optical heart rate sensor technology and the Active Zone Minutes feature to monitor your fitness activities, even when you're not actively logging workouts. The Fitbit Versa 3 also makes your wrist smarter and has a built-in speaker and microphone to take quick phone calls, send calls to voicemail and adjust call volume.

• Pre-order the Fitbit Versa 3 for £199.99 at Fitbit, expected shipping date 25 September 2020

Amazon Prime Day 2020: date and best deals to expect

Bowflex deals: save BIG on Bowflex SelectTech dumbbells and other brilliant home weight deals in the UK and US

Buy weights online (UK): get your home gym up to speed with these kettlebell, dumbbell and multi-gym deals

Buy treadmills online and the best exercise bike, rowing and cardio machine deals in June

Yet more Fitbit deals