Best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 4 deals: top fitness tracker for top prices in the UK and US

We rounded up the best fitness tracker deals, or to be more precise, the best Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 3 Special Edition deals, so even if you are getting fitter, you don't have to get poorer at the same time. We also have the best Fitbit Versa 2 and Versa Lite deals locked and loaded too, check those out as well.

No better time to get fit than in lockdown! Especially now that many people are allowed out again to stay fit and to improve their overall health and well being, tracking your physical activities in a precise and convenient way is recommended.

In the UK, BT has the best price on the Fitbit Charge 3 and Amazon on the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition.

UK 🇬🇧

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 in Black at BT, on sale for £74, was £89, you save £15

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition in Frost White at Amazon UK, on sale for £106.51, was £149.99, you save £43.48

In the US, Amazon US has the hottest Fitbit Charge 3 and Charge 3 Special Edition deals.

USA 🇺🇸

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 for $99.90 at Amazon US, was $149.95, you save $50.05

• Buy the Fitbit Charge 3 Special Edition at Amazon US for $116, was $169.95, you save $53.95

Better measure calories burned, understand resting heart rate and more with 24/7 heart rate tracking and a battery life of up to 7 days. Even better, the charge time (0 to 100 percent) 2 hours, no need to leave the Fitbit Charge 3 plugged in the mains all night.

Fitbit Charge 3 | On sale for £74 | Was £89 | Save £15 at BT

The Fitbit Charge 3 might not be a smartwatch, but for a fitness tracker, it provides more than enough metrics to pore over. It tracks heart rate 24/7, estimates calories burned, monitors sleep and female health too. It is also swimproof and recognises exercises automatically (not all types but many). The Fitbit Charge 3 is also capable of measuring blood oxygen levels (you need Fitbit Premium subscription for this, though).View Deal

Why should you buy the Fitbit Charge 3 fitness tracker

Using the Fitbit Charge 3, you can have a better understanding of the most complicated and sophisticated device in the world: your own body. This water resistant fitness tracker monitors heart rate 24/7, counts calorie burned, has 15+ pre-loaded exercises on it, shows you goal progress, monitors sleep and more.

It also utilises the excellent Fitbit app, where you can further scrutinise your fitness and weight loss progress using easy-to-understand charts and graphs. The Fitbit Charge 3 has a touch screen display and supports smart notifications, too.

The Fitbit Charge 4 is the turbo-charged version of the Charge 3 and comes with built-in GPS – admittedly not the most useful feature in the current situation – as well as more accurate activity tracking and an enhanced Active Zone Minutes system.

You can also control Spotify from your wrist, use Fitbit Pay with the Charge 4. With battery life up to 7 days, this is the best time to update your cheap fitness tracker to a Fitbit Charge 4.

