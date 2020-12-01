Cyber Monday 2020 Australia: The best remaining live deals

UPDATE: It's officially over for 2020, but there are still many hot deals being offered by retailers. We've checked availability for those listed below, though we won't be updating this page further. Until next year!

Welcome to T3's Cyber Monday 2020 guide. The team will be updating this page with the best deals we can find. Here too, you'll find a selection of Black Friday deals that are still happening.

ear is going to be a big one for Cyber Monday deals. This is because due to 2020's unprecedented challenges, which have hit retailers all around the world very badly, every major store of note is taking more of its deals than ever before online.

Cyber Monday follows immediately after the well-established Black Friday sales, on Monday November 30. And Black Friday, of course, followed not long after the mighty Amazon Prime Day.

We're expecting sales to be live everywhere, offering discounts on things like 4K TVs, Nintendo Switch consoles, iPhones and iPads, Android smartphones, smart home tech, appliances, gadgets and much more besides. The T3 team will be keeping track and posting the best deals we find for you right here!

While in the US, Cyber Monday started off as a separate sale event by itself – predominantly held online – it's harder to separate from Black Friday in Australia. Americans are treated to brand new deals on that day, but Down Under, Cyber Monday is still very much a part of the Black Friday sale period. It's rare to find retailers offering fresh new Cyber Monday-specific deals, but it has been known to happen.

The best Cyber Monday deals

Laptops and PCs

Lenovo Chromebook C340 | Celeron N4000 / 4GB RAM / 64GB SSD | AU$328 at Amazon (RRP AU$599, save AU$271) The little 11.6" Chromebook uses a N4000 Celeron CPU that can hit 2.6GHz, backed up with 4GB of RAM and a 64GB eMMC SSD. Battery life is a solid 10 hours. The touch screen has a 1366 x 768 resolution and can fold back for use as a laptop. As long as your expectations aren't too high it's a little gem.View Deal

Lenovo ThinkPad T590 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB | AU$1,399 (was AU$2,490; save AU$1,109) This Lenovo ThinkPad T590 may be last year's model, but it's definitely a powerhouse for most tasks bar gaming, with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. Available from eBay Australia, just use the code PRESS20 to get the full discount.View Deal

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2020) | i7-10875H | RTX 2070 Super | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$3,002 (usually AU$4,899)



All Razer Blades feature tough and elegant build, great specs and impressive battery life. This model has an astounding 300Hz refresh rate (on a 1080p screen). View Deal

Asus VivoBook S15 (S533) laptop | Core i5 / 8GB RAM / 512GB SSD| AU$1,299 from Computer Alliance (RRP AU$1,299; save AU$398) This 15.6-inch laptop's Core i5 CPU, IPS display and 512GB SSD all combine to make this a great all-rounder. Aussie retailer Computer Alliance is throwing in a free Asus 23.6-inch monitor worth AU$169 with this deal, so while the discount on the actual laptop isn't massive the bundle makes it much more appealing.View Deal

Audio

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$291 (was AU$399; save AU$108) Even though these are the previous to current-gen Sony ANC cans, they still offer some of the best noise-cancelling in the industry, as well as a pleasant warm sound signature and 30 hours of battery life. Use the code PRESSF20 at checkout to get the full discount on eBay, available in Black or Silver.View Deal

Jabra Elite 75t | AU$199 from Amazon (was AU$299, save AU$100) This pair is only a little over a year old and is still one of our favourite true-wireless sets, with great battery life, customisable equalizer and even the ability to tune audio to your hearing profile. It's currently 33% off on Amazon.View Deal

Beats Powerbeats 3 | AU$114 at Kogan (save AU$145) Kogan currently has one of the best prices on the Powerbeats 3 at the moment, but note that these are imported and not Aussie stock. You'll be getting very good audio quality and a respectable 12 hour battery life.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65t | AU$129 at Kogan (save AU$70) There might be a newer version of these excellent true wireless 'buds, but that means you can get the slightly older model for a really affordable price. They're supremely comfortable to wear, boast good sound quality and come with different sized ear tips for a good fit. While not active noise cancelling, the design and snug fit make them pretty handy for blocking out ambient sounds.View Deal

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 | AU$409 (RRP AU$599.95; save AU$190.95) There are so many great deals to be had on active noise cancelling cans at the moment, and this is a good one. Amazon has shaved AU$131.95 off its most expensive headphones – available in three different colours.View Deal

TicPods ANC | AU$97.29 at Mobvoi (save 30%) Even without a discount, Mobvoi's TicPods ANC are a phenomenal way to get great sound without paying the premium company's like Apple like to charge. Getting yourself active noise cancellation at this price point is unheard of, yet you can save 22% on the RRP when shopping directly from the manufacturer.View Deal

Sony WF-1000XM3 | from AU$239 on Amazon (save up to AU$56) Sony took on the ANC market with enormous success, surpassing long-time leader Bose. These are Sony’s true wireless ‘buds and they’re just as exceptional as their over-ear siblings. Sony managed to squeeze active noise cancellation and a great battery into these earbuds – no small feat. If you’re ready to cut the cord, the black and silver set is discounted on Amazon.View Deal

Smartwatches

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, silver) | AU$274 on Amazon (save AU$275) It's possible to find the original Samsung Galaxy Watch for less than its RRP at most retailers through the year but right now Amazon has the best price for Black Friday. So if you're looking for a great Christmas gift for yourself or a loved one, this full-featured smartwatch with classic good looks is just AU$274 on Amazon.View Deal

Fitbit Sense | AU$420 on Amazon (save AU$79) Fitbit's most recent release is already seeing a discount. The Sense has advanced heart monitoring capabilities (although in Australia it's not been certified for ECGs), can check your skin temperature and much more. It does carry a premium price tag, but you can save AU$79 when shopping on Amazon right now. Available in Carbon/Graphite and Lunar White/Soft Gold colour options.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 935 | AU$374 on Amazon (save AU$375) Pick up one of Garmin's popular multi-sport watches at a very nice half price! Weighing just 49g, it's lightweight, sleek and offers premium features like built-in altimeter, barometer and compass. It usually carries a whopping price tag of AU$749, but Amazon has slashed it in half right now!View Deal

TicWatch S2 | AU$159.32 at Mobvoi (save AU$79.67) We've been impressed with the TicWatch range for a while, and the excellent value they offer. Mobvoi's range has some very affordable alternatives, and each one is well worth every penny. Like this TicWatch S2 running Google's Wear OS, with a full suite of fitness tracking applications and it's swimproof too – all for 33% off the RRP.View Deal

TicWatch C2 | AU$224.25 at Mobvoi (save AU$74.75) With an elegant, classic design, this Wear OS smartwatch puts Google Assistant on your wrist, while also keeping tabs on your heart and fitness. You can use Google Pay for contactless payments, track your outdoor activities with in-built GPS, manage calls and notifications, and so so much more. Seriously, at this price it's extremely appealing and undercuts a lot of the competition. And you get to save 25% on the smartwatch right now.View Deal

Smartphones and Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi 32GB | AU$298 at Amazon (was AU$379, save AU$81) A big 10.4" screen, a big 7,040mAh battery and quad Dolby Atmos speakers make this a great tablet for streaming. The screen has a 2000 x 1200 resolution, the tablet has 802.11ac WiFi, and runs Android 9 Pie. 21% off with free delivery just sweetens the deal. It's the perfect machine for media streaming, controlling your smart home and general browsing.View Deal

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus | AU$1,196 (was AU$1,499, save AU$303) Samsung's bigger flagship Galaxy S20+ includes a gorgeous 6.7-inch, 120Hz Super AMOLED display, capacious 4,500mAh battery and one of the best smartphone cameras ever made, with four lenses and a 30x zoom capability. Amazon's currently offering this 4G version in black, blue and grey for 20% off the RRP, bringing the price down to AU$1,195. If you fancy the smaller Galaxy S20, it's also discounted by 19%, for a final price of AU$1,095 - although note it's only available in pink.View Deal

Gaming

Roccat Kone Pure Ultra Gaming Mouse | AU$69.95 at MWave (was AU$129.95, save AU$60) The Roccat Kone Pure Ultra comes in Black or White, and is a very tasty 46% off. It's built extra light at 66 grams, has a 16,000 dpi sensor, plus RGB led back lighting. Sure, it's marketed as a 'gaming' product - but so is all the nice gear these days, so just grab it at this nice price if you'd like to use a nicer mouse than you currently have.View Deal

EPOS Sennheiser GAME ZERO Headset | AU$129 at MWave (was AU$299, save AU$170) This is not a typo - right now there's a huge 57% off the excellent Sennheiser GAME ZERO headset. It's a closed back headset though, so if you want open back fo slightly better sound quality, the also top notch EPOS Sennheiser GAME ONE headset is AU$199 - that's 33% off, down from AU$299. View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite | AU$295 (usually AU$329.95)



The budget Switch model has a few limitations compared to its older sibling – it doesn't dock and there are no detachable Joy-Cons. Still, if you're the type who prefers portable gaming and have no desires to hook this up to your TV, this is a good price. Via Amazon.View Deal

Secretlab gaming chairs | From AU$539 (save up to AU$150) Secretlab's high-quality gaming chairs are super popular around the world. They're high quality and look so impressive, plus, of course, are VERY comfortable. The Singapore-based company has a pretty sweet BF offer across a wide range of sizes and styles, with a flat AU$95 off SoftWeave and PU leather models, and AU$150 off the NAPA leather chairs. That means the standard-sized Omega model now starts at AU$539 ) while the bigger Titan starts at AU$589 . Every chair includes free shipping.View Deal

Burnout Paradise Remastered for Nintendo Switch | AU$47 (usually ~AU$60)



This classic open world racer is fast and fun but it's also massive. Still, maybe you needed a slight price reduction to sweeten the deal. Well, here it is: this usually goes for around AU$60 in Australia. As far as open world racers go on Switch, this is the best (it doesn't hurt that it's the only one). Via Amazon.View Deal

Ori and the Will of the Wisps | AU$18 (usually AU$39.95)



This gorgeous Metroidvania is one of the most graphically impressive games on Xbox: don't let the fact that its a sidescroller fool you. This deal for the physical version is via Amazon, but if you prefer digital, Ori and the Will of the Wisps is also on sale as part of Microsoft's Black Friday offers, albeit two dollars more expensive.View Deal

The Outer Worlds | AU$30 (usually AU$89.95)



A sprawling sci-fi action RPG for Switch that is sure to please fans of Fallout: New Vegas (it's the same studio, don't you know). The Switch version may not look as pretty as the Xbox and PS4 versions, but having this in your back pocket is a good trade-off. Via Amazon.View Deal

Smart home

Nanoleaf Canvas | AU$271.05 (RRP AU$349.99; save AU$78.94) Bring a boring wall to life with these smart lights. They stick on with double-sided tape, and they add a very unique and dynamic look to any room. Each panel is touch-sensitive, and they can detect ambient sound to dance with the music.View Deal

Nanoleaf Shapes (Hexagons) | from AU$178.43 (RRP from AU$299.99; save up to AU$78.94) Nanoleaf launched a brand new set of smart light panels. There are currently two Shapes in the range – hexagons and triangles of two different sizes – with Amazon discounting the Hexagons for Black Friday. You can pick up a 5-panel starter kit for just AU$178 or you can spend a touch more and get the 9-panel kit for AU$271.View Deal

Google Nest Hub | AU$79 (RRP AU$129; save AU$50) The Nest Hub is now much cheaper than the Echo Show 8, and is a real winner with good looks that will add to wherever it's placed. It has a 7-inch touchscreen display. Google Assistant is compatible with more connected devices in Australia than any other. Pick it up from The Good Guys on eBay, and take your pick from chalk or charcoal – enter the code PTGG5.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance starter kit | AU$152.32 on Amazon (save AU$136.69) Add some style and smarts to your home with these beautiful and easy to set up smart bulbs. You get three smart bulbs and the Hue bridge – everything you need to get started on a smart light setup at home. Available in both E27 Edison screw and B22 Bayonet cap, these packs usually retail for AU$289 in Australia, but Amazon has slashed it right down to just over AU$152 each. View Deal

Lenovo Smart Display (7-inch) | AU$78 at JB Hi-Fi (save AU$30) One of the cheapest options if you'd like to get a Google Assistant-enabled smart display at home, this 7-inch option from Lenovo is perfect for any space. It's been updated with all the new Google Home Hub features – like multi-room audio, Home View, Nest Hello Doorbell, and Live Albums – so grab this offer before it ends as chances are high it won't get any better during Black Friday.View Deal

Cameras

Fujifilm X-T4 (body) | AU$2,209 on eBay (save AU$690) With IBIS for the first time in an X-T camera and superfast AF performance, Fujifilm is taking its game to the next level. And you can get in on the action by snapping up the X-T4 from eBay for AU$690 less than its RRP. This is one of the best mirrorless cameras you can buy today.View Deal

Fashion

Ray-Ban | Up to 50% off sitewide + free shipping Fans of Ray-Ban rejoice! The stylish sunglass brand is offering up to 50% off site-wide plus, free shipping when using the code CYBERWEEK2020 at checkout. Aviators, round classic, hexagonal and original styles have all seen a dramatic reduction in price so don’t hesitate to grab a bargain whilst stock lasts! View Deal

Fitness apparel

Up to 50% off sportswear at JD Sports JD Sports is offering some big discounts across its range – up to 50% in many cases. Big-name brands are seeing irresistible discounts, and the range on offer is absolutely massive. The deals end COB Monday 30/11. JD is offering free delivery for orders over $150, too.View Deal

Nike F.C. Football Hoodie | AU$68.99 (RRP AU$90; save AU$60) If you’re a football fan that loves the game rain, hail or shine, you’re going to need a decent hoodie to keep you dry and warm from the stands to the street. The Nike F.C. Football Hoodie will do just that – constructed out of sweat-wicking fleece to keep you comfortable and also, a front pocket that has a second side-zip for double the storage – amazing! Grab yours today through Nike and save 23% at checkout.View Deal

Nike Blazer Mid '77 Vintage | AU$112.99 (RRP AU$140; save AU$27.01) If you’re a fan of 70’s vintage fashion, you’ll love the Nike Blazer Mid ‘77 Vintage – currently discounted by 19%. This timelessly designed shoe has a leather upper, retro branding and suede accents for a premium feel. That, combined with the exposed foam on the tongue of the shoe, makes this pair of Nike’s a classic and much loved hit. Get yours today and walk around in historic style!View Deal

Fitness equipment

20kg Kettlebell Weight Set | AU$89.95 through Amazon For under AU$100, you can get a set of kettlebells, with the total weight equating to 20kg – that’s a pretty good deal (especially if you know how much kettlebells normally cost). These kettlebells aren’t constructed of the finest material (hence the low cost) and are concrete filled, however, this does not negate their effectiveness to build muscle and burn calories. A great tool to add to any fitness enthusiasts repertoire, especially if you’re on a budget.View Deal

Commercial Power Rack with Lat Pulley | AU$599 (was AU$799; save AU$200) If you’re getting serious about creating your own at-home gym, a power rack is an essential piece of equipment. This power rack from Catch Fitness is commercial-grade with a dual pulley system which allows for greater flexibility with your workouts – including lat pull downs, shrugs, curls, and more. Currently available at the discounted price of AU$599, you can order yours today and have it arrive before Christmas.View Deal

Home

Hisense 65Q8 65" 4K ULED Smart TV | AU$1,835 at Bing Lee (save AU$460) The Hisense Q8 series is a step up in quality from the more budget Hisense offerings, and has a lot of features such as HDR to show off, plus a long 3 year warranty. There's 20% off just waiting for you.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75" 4K QLED Android TV | AU$1,995 at Bing Lee (save AU$700) The 75" C815 is a great TV for the money. The brand is just starting to make inroads in Australia, but it's huge in America, so if you trust what Americans think then consider this one. It sports TCL's 4K QLED panel, offering HDR10+, and even has an Onkyo soundbar built in for excellent audio. But our favourite feature is still Android TV, with Alexa and Google support.View Deal

TCL 75C815 75-inch QLED TV | AU$1,850 at Appliance Central (save AU$1,195) Have the space but not the money for a whopper 75-inch QLED TV? Look at this, then -- a 75-inch QLED TV and it's under $2,000. Amazing. There's no compromise on picture quality or sound, and considering it runs Android, you've got apps from the Google Play Store right there. View Deal

Hisense 65S8 65-inch 4K smart TV | AU$995 at Bing Lee (save AU$400) If you're on a budget but keen on a new TV, then this 65-inch UHD smart TV is under a grand at Bing Lee right now. Hisense is generally speaking a budget brand, but the image quality is an area that isn't compromised.View Deal

Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute+ | AU$849 at Dyson (save AU$250) $250 off is a premium Dyson is a deal worth examining closely. While Dyson will likely host its own Black Friday sale later this month, there's no guarantee every single model will be discounted. So if you don't want to miss out, then this vacuum with 60-minutes runtime and 30% more suction than the V8 is down to AU$849. View Deal

Dyson V8 Absolute | AU$649 at Dyson (save AU$250) If you’re looking for a step up from the V7 range, then this discounted Dyson V8 Absolute is worth a look. It’s a powerful handheld vac, with a runtime of up to 40 minutes. Like all of Dyson’s vacuums, it’s a versatile machine, and this model comes with six tool attachments so you can make quick work of your cleaning chores. View Deal

When is Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday 2020 is on Monday 30 November, the Monday immediately after Black Friday.

What is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday, as a term, was created in 2005 by the American National Retail Federation to describe the phenomenon whereby the Monday after Thanksgiving saw massive increases in online shopping throughout the United States.

Without doubt, Cyber Monday became a thing off the back of Black Friday, the super sales day that runs the day after Thanksgiving. And today Grey Thursday, Black Friday, the Black Weekend and Cyber Monday are largely indistinguishable from each other.

Many theories exist as to why online sales began to spike on the Monday, but most point to the fact that many shoppers quickly lost their appetites for physical Black Friday deal hunting, and instead preferred to wait and shop at their leisure after enjoying time relaxing over the Thanksgiving weekend.

In Australia, Cyber Monday is just starting to catch on. Last year's event was a big one and we fully expect shops to increase the momentum by offering many outstanding bargains.

What is the difference between Black Friday 2020 and Cyber Monday 2020?

Cyber Monday saw some insane deals last year in gaming, computing, clothing, jewellery, and more.

When Black Friday first started, which was termed thus as it statistically is the day where online sales for Christmas gifts really spikes, there was a clear distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Now, however, as noted above, the distinction between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is basically non-existent, with crazy deals and discounts on all product categories taking place not just on both days, but also either side of them, too.

One major difference between the two sale days is geographical interest. In the United States Cyber Monday is a MUCH BIGGER EVENT than it is anywhere else worldwide, with even other English-speaking countries seeing nowhere near the same appetite for online shopping.

At the end of the day, though, so many people are now comfortable shopping online that Cyber Monday is going nowhere, regardless of what it is actually called. Last year's Black Friday was the biggest sales day, for example, that Amazon has ever run, with hundreds of quality deals winning shoppers over.