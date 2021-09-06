Black Friday Australia 2021: date, what to expect and the best deals from last year

Black Friday 2021 is less than three months away now, and we're already excited by the prospect of saving a significant chunk of change on a whole load of goodies. And the reason we're bringing up Black Friday this early is so you get the time to figure out your shopping list to help you make the most of the big sale.

We know Black Friday will be taking place on the last weekend of November in 2021, which is plenty of time to even consider your Christmas shopping for this year. It's the perfect time for savvy shoppers (from around the world, not just here in Australia) to sharpen their deal-hunting skills and dive deep into the savings that a sale like Black Friday brings.

The T3 team in Australia has been covering Black Friday sales for a couple of years now, helping us build some knowledge on how best to manoeuvre the deals bonanza. We've learnt some handy tips and tricks that, when used alongside some perseverance and patients, can score you a great bargain.

And that's where this guide comes in – it's a great resource to help you find this year's best Black Friday deals and the top shopping destinations to visit, even online. We'll have the latest information on retailers, discounts, special offers and a huge product list with the deepest discounts. Last year, for example, we hooked thousands of our readers with some great laptops and headphones, just to name a couple of items.

Having dealt with Amazon Prime Day 2021 in June this year, we've realised that people are chomping at the bits to break the lock off their wallet and buy products that spark a joy in their lives. Seriously, Prime Day this year was the biggest ever event from Amazon in terms of deals and engagement, and we're expecting the exact same from Black Friday this year, too.

As such, now is the time to get deals ready. Below you'll find details on the Black Friday Australia 2021 date as well as what to expect during the sale. There's also a section dedicated to tips and tricks for the best deals, as well as a guide to getting a free Amazon Prime account, which is really useful to have during the event.

This is a golden opportunity to grab perfect Christmas pressies, enjoy effortless home delivery, and save a heap of money in the process. Or, heck, just grab something glorious for you and you only. Go on and treat yourself!

Black Friday Australia 2021: When is it?

Black Friday sales happen all around the world, but the origins of the occasion come from the Thanksgiving holiday in the US. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are traditionally the weekend immediately after Thanksgiving, when people are at home with their families and have more time on their hands.

When it comes to Black Friday Australia 2021, the Friday after Thanksgiving falls on November 26, with Cyber Monday on November 29. However, you can expect retailers to offer plenty of discounts and deals in the week running up to Black Friday and heading towards the Christmas period.

In 2020, Black Friday sales began at a minute past midnight on Friday, November 27. In most cases, the sales continue over the weekend and into the Cyber Monday sale, which kicks in immediately after.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a calm before the Boxing Day storm, when retailers will, again, offer up some tasty deals.

Black Friday Australia 2021: top shopping destinations

Amazon Australia Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Prime members get exclusive deals and timed exclusives, too, so we advise anyone to bag a free trial before the big event begins.

JB Hi-Fi Black Friday sale Arguably one of the most popular retailers of all things electronic, JB Hi-Fi doesn't disappoint when it comes to a wide catalogue of goods as well as the discounts it offers. JB Hi-Fi regularly offers some great deals through the year, but come Black Friday and that number of offers will go up exponentially, especially if it wants to compete with other retailers.

eBay Australia Black Friday sale Another great source of Black Friday deals is eBay, where you can get huge discounts on practically anything – whether it's something to stock up your home bar or a pair of sneakers you won't usually find anywhere else. From tech to fashion, homewares and everything else in between, there'll be something for everyone here.View Deal

The Good Guys Black Friday sale Another great source for tech bargains – even white goods – is The Good Guys. From TVs to vacuum cleaners, fridges to dishwashers, you might be able to upgrade your home's appliances at a far cheaper price than any other time of the year. You'll even find discounts on laptops, even Apple's MacBooks, so keep that wallet handy.View Deal

And those are just a few of the Aussie retailers who'll be offering some grand discounts during Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021. Bing Lee, Peak Design, Ted's Cameras, Sephora – retailers big and small – will be competing for your attention. So do have a think about what you might need or want and get that shopping list ready.

How to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2021

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday Australian deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is to sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits a Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spent a cent, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.

Black Friday Australia 2021: Will Amazon prices drop?

The short answer to this question is yes. The longer answer, though, yes they will but they might not be as low as they've been in some deals during the pre-Black Friday shopping period.

This is because retailers like Amazon are spreading out their deals this year more than ever before in an attempt to make up for the sales disruption they suffered back in 2020. As such, you will find huge discounts on certain products that are not bested come Black Friday, and you might not even see the same price.

So if you see a big discount beforehand on a product you've had your eye on, we recommend you grab it (after doing your research of course), as you will get the item you want for a good price, and avoid the possibility of paying more come Black Friday.

The best deals from Black Friday 2020

Below is just a few of the many deals that were available during the Black Friday sales in 2020, but they give you an idea of what to expect.

We also saw massive discounts across major retailers, such as up to 40% off games and gaming accessories with Microsoft, 50% off fitness tech with Rebel Sport, appliance and TV savings with Harvey Norman and The Good Guys, as well as savings across a range of Dyson products, and many, many more.

Lenovo ThinkPad T590 | i7 / 16GB / 1TB | AU$1,399 (was AU$2,490, save AU$1,109) This Lenovo ThinkPad T590 is the 2019 model, but it's definitely a powerhouse for most tasks bar gaming, with an 8th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch FHD display. It was available from eBay Australia with a saving of over AU$1,100.

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model (2020) | i7-10875H | RTX 2070 Super | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | AU$3,599 (RRP AU$4,899, save AU$1,300)



All Razer Blades feature tough and elegant build, great specs and impressive battery life. This model has an astounding 300Hz refresh rate (on a 1080p screen). This discount offered AU$1,300 off one of the best laptops on the market, via Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM3 noise-cancelling headphones | AU$291 (was AU$399, save AU$108) Even though these are the previous to current-gen Sony ANC cans, they still offer some of the best noise-cancelling in the industry, as well as a pleasant warm sound signature and 30 hours of battery life. They got a great discount on eBay last year in both black and silver.

Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, silver) | AU$274 (RRP$AU549, save AU$275) Even at the time, it was possible to find the original Samsung Galaxy Watch for less than its RRP at most retailers, but Amazon had the best price for Black Friday.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 | AU$418 (RRP AU$599, save AU$181) Working-out has never been so easy thanks to this nifty wearable’s 39 workout modes, heart rate monitor and more. Available in Pink Aluminum, you could have landed the Samsung Galaxy Active Watch 2 with a saving of AU$181 directly through eBay in last year's Black Friday sales.

Black Friday Australia 2021: shopping tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2021.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value, particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs. This may also contravene Australian consumer protection laws, depending on the circumstances, so you may want to brush up on your rights.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may not be as broadly protected as you might have versus paying with a major Australian bank's credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

Black Friday Australia 2021: How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2021 promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them.

Research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. This year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, meaning deals might be harder to lock down due to the demand.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2021 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

Black Friday Australia 2021: cashback and vouchers

It is worth remembering on Black Friday that cashback on purchases are sometimes possible. There are plenty of voucher deal sites as well that can offer some really nice discount codes, too - although be aware that these often don't stack on top of other deals. However, if you plan on doing your Black Friday shopping online then these can be valuable tools to keep in your deal-hunting tool belt.

Black Friday Australia 2021: how to know if deals are real

If you are new to deal hunting on Black Friday then being able to identify what is a real, bonefide Black Friday deal and what is a fake deal is absolutely key.

Luckily, if you pay attention to two main things then, more often than not, you can quickly establish whether you're bagging a bargain or not.

Firstly, many retailers use Black Friday as a good way to clear out their back catalogue of end-of-life or unpopular products. Now, this is not to say that this means the product is bad, far from it. You might actually be bagging a superb piece of tech that just happens to be about to be replaced by a slightly superior model.

Equally, though, that product that is being sold for a song might actually be about to be replaced by a significantly better model. For example, many people bought 4K TVs in Black Friday deals before HDR was introduced and, as the lifespan of TVs are so large, are still stuck with a non-HDR TV even now.

As such, it is imperative that you do your research before pulling the trigger on a Black Friday deal, and especially so if you are unfamiliar with the tech category. Now, as you would expect, this is hard to do on the fly, with many deals timed or limited stock, meaning you have to fire first to win the deal. Which is why you need to identify what deals (or deal areas) you are looking for in advance of the Black Friday sales.

This means that when you then see a deal, you can make a firing at the hip decision and rapidly identify whether to pull the trigger or not.

And, secondly, make sure you establish just how expensive a product was before its new deal price. This is especially important, as a favourite tactic of many more unscrupulous retailers is to artificially inflate the price of an item in the weeks or months running up to Black Friday, only then to reduce it back down to a supposedly discounted price point.