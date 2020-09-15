Black Friday sales in Australia: what to expect plus early deals

Despite Black Friday 2020 still being many weeks away, we're already hearing whispers in the rumour mill about what sort of products we can expect this year in the best Black Friday deals spectacular, as well as which retailers are going to go larger than ever before.

Retailers took their Black Friday game to previously unseen levels last year, with some of the sales they put on lasting an entire month. As always however, many of the best deals were reserved for the four days that make up the Black Friday weekend.

Indeed, last year's Black Friday sale was massive, with more deal hunters joining the fray and - crucially - staying active for longer. And this year, with shoppers predicted to transition their shopping habits online even more so due to post-lockdown caution, we're expecting competition for deals to be fiercer than ever.

We should have a better indication of how Black Friday shoppers will behave when the Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale is done, however we're expecting faster trigger fingers on lightning deals, as well as limited unit offers to sell out faster online.

Of course, with emptier streets, bricks and mortar retailers are expected to push the limits of what is possible in terms of Black Friday deals to try and lure people out of their homes. Staying connected and plugged in to major retailers' movements (via T3, naturally, as well as each store's own communications channels) will likely be crucial in making sure you are first in line to bag a doorbuster.

As to what we've heard in terms of hot product discounts this year... well, common knowledge now has it that due to the launch of the Xbox Series X and Sony PlayStation 5, the outgoing Xbox One and PS4 range of consoles are going to see some jaw-dropping price drops. For those who have long-desired a PS4 Pro or Xbox One X, Black Friday 2020 is going to be a great time to pick on up.

And, talking of consoles, if last year is anything to go by, we should see some very decent discounts on the Nintendo Switch. In the face of the two new Xbox and PlayStation consoles, the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite may be offered at previously unseen price points.

Away from consoles we're expecting fat discounts on the Samsung Galaxy S20 range of smartphones, as well as some very attractive add-ins with the recently release Apple iPhone SE (2020). Naturally, with the iPhone 12 range released, prices on the iPhone 11 range are also predicted to hit the floor.

As you would expect from passionate deal hunters such as ourselves, as we hear more about what deals to expect we'll list them here, as too where deal hunters should scope out to bag the biggest bargains. Below, though, you'll find a comprehensive guide to Black Friday 2020, with key dates, top tips and best Black Friday sale destinations among many things covered.

Black Friday sales: Top shopping destinations

(Image credit: Getty / Dan Dalton)

Amazon Black Friday Sale

Amazon is a Black Friday deal hunter's best friend. An exceptional selection of deals on a wide-ranging selection of products that range from tech to fashion and jewellery to entertainment. Prime members get exclusive deals and timed exclusives, too, so we advise anyone to bag a free trial before the big event begins.

When is Black Friday 2020?

Black Friday 2020 is on Friday 27 November, but the Black Friday sales will be running well before that date.

When do the Black Friday 2020 sales start?

The Black Friday 2020 sales are likely to start least a week before Black Friday itself, so expect the main Black Friday 2020 sales to begin at a minute past midnight on Saturday 21 November. That said, a fair few retailers are likely to start their Black Friday sale weeks ahead of Black Friday and others will have a sale called something along the lines of 'Countdown to Black Friday' which is a Black Friday sale in everything but name.

In other words, expect a minimum of around 15 days of sales in the run up to and over Black Friday 2020, which continue over the weekend of Saturday 28 and Sunday 29 November and then the Cyber Monday sale on Monday 30 November.

Once that's over, there's likely to be a week with no sales and then the countdown to Christmas 2020 sales and promotions will kick in with each retailer working to their own particular schedule.

Then we get another sales break for Christmas before the Boxing Day 2020 sales kick in.

As we mentioned last year, we feel it will be crucial to stay deals-active for a month from mid-November 2020 right through to mid-December 2020 in order to make sure you don't miss out on top offers. Retailers are smartly spreading their deals offerings out (realising they can't compete with everything on the Black Friday weekend) so be sure to keep your eyes peeled outside of the Grey Thursday, Black Friday and Cyber Monday core days.

Is it worth waiting for Black Friday?

The answer to this question is complicated, but the short answer is this: yes it is, but Black Friday deals are been spread out in 2020 like never before. As such, we're seeing Black Friday-level deals dropping even now, with a few months to go until the big day, and we anticipate that really great offers will continue to drop right though into 2021.

This spreading out of deals is being caused by the market disruption retailers suffered all around the world in early-to-mid 2020, with them now needing to move a lot more products in the run up to and through the end-of-year holiday period.

As such, what we are now instructing deal hunters to do is to not be afraid to pull the trigger and ring up any good deal that they see, as chances are the price will be Black Friday-good already and, secondly, come Black Friday this year there is a very good chance that product will be sold out.

Retailers are going earlier than ever this year with their pre-Black Friday deals, so in order to bag the best bargains, shoppers need to be deals-active now. As if not, many quality deals that will not be bested in the Black Friday week will slip them by.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Black Friday Nintendo Switch: will the hot handheld console be discounted?

One of the highest interest products this year is the Nintendo Switch, which in both its original form and streamlined Nintendo Switch Lite incarnation, are incredible in-demand.

Naturally, though, due to this demand we've not seen very many cheap Nintendo Switch prices at all recently, and that has lead to people looking to the Black Friday sales to score the console at a bargain price point.

So, will the Nintendo Switch actually be in-line for a discount in the Black Friday 2020 sales? Everything we've heard in the tech deals rumour mill so far has indicated yes, and that deals are actually going to outstrip last year's offering.

The reason? Simple – the Sony PlayStation 5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X are launching at the same time as the Black Friday and holiday shopping period, and Nintendo is desperate to compete on the market.

Stay deals-ready from October 1st...

Amazon Black Friday deals: how to get a free Amazon Prime account for Black Friday 2020

Getting a free Amazon Prime account is a crucial step in getting many of the best Black Friday deals.

The truth of the matter is that if you want to be in on the ground floor for many of Amazon's best Black Friday deals then you need to be an Amazon Prime member.

Amazon Prime members get an exclusive 30-minute early access window to ALL Lightning Deals, which is normally the only way to grab one of the hot products before they all sell out. As such, becoming a member of Amazon Prime is essential for scoring many of the best Black Friday Australian deals.

Luckily, Amazon Prime is available on a 30-day free trial, so our advice to you if you don't have a membership is sign up before Amazon's Black Friday Deals Store opens, bag the deals you want with preferential access, and then, if you don't want to continue with the benefits Prime membership delivers, then simply cancel the trial. You won't have spend a cent, but will have bagged Amazon's best Black Friday deals.



(Image credit: PlayStation)

Black Friday shopping: tips and tricks

It's easy to become overwhelmed by the avalanche of deals and offers during the Black event, so being properly prepared and heading into the deal-a-thon with a clear head and a firm idea of what you want to pick up is crucial.

To help you in this we've put together this small selection of tips and tricks, which will almost certainly help you have a successful Grey Thursday, Black Friday, Black Weekend, and Cyber Monday 2020.

1. SET UP ALERTS AND SWITCH ON NOTIFICATIONS

You should consider setting up tailored alerts to help you keep on top of the items that are most important to you. Amazon offers notifications that allow you to track price drops on relevant products, while Google Alerts and Twitter Notifications both help you keep an eye on offers across a wider range of retailers.

It’s also worth following key brands on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter as many will promote their best offers across these platforms. Make sure you have push notifications turned on so you can snap these deals up as soon as they are published.

2. CHECK PREVIOUS PRICES

Some Black Friday deals might look fantastic at face value - particularly when listed alongside the RRP or the price the product was first listed at. However, prices can fluctuate and a higher-than-usual pre-sale price can make a deal look better than it really is.

3. ASSESS STOCK LEVELS

Many online stores offer the ability to check stock levels. Keep a close eye on this and prioritise the items on your list that have lower stock availability so you can lockdown those in-demand products.

4. READ THE SMALL PRINT

As tempting as it might be to speed through to the checkout, do spend a couple of minutes checking the small print before paying. You should look out for specific information on returns policies, as some retailers may offer refunds in a shorter window than usual or refuse refunds entirely, instead offering store credit - which isn’t ideal for those big ticket items like smartphones, laptops and TVs. This may also contravene Australian consumer protection laws, depending on the circumstances, so you may want to brush up on your rights.

5. USE SECURE PAYMENT METHODS

Different payment methods offer different levels of consumer protection. Credit card payments typically give buyers more protection than those made by debit card. It’s worth noting that if you use PayPal or another third party payment service you may not be as broadly protected as you might have versus paying with a major Australian bank's credit card.

Once you’ve decided that a deal is legitimate and you’re ready to pay, you’ll want to get through to the checkout as quickly as possible so as not to miss out. You can avoid any delays by registering with retailers you anticipate buying from in advance and setting up a user account - including card details and your billing and delivery addresses - as this will help guarantee a speedy checkout.

Black Friday shopping: cashback and vouchers

It is worth remembering on Black Friday that cashback on purchases are sometimes possible. There are plenty of voucher deal sites as well that can offer some really nice discount codes, too - although be aware that these often don't stack on top of other deals. However, if you plan on doing your Black Friday shopping online then these can be valuable tools to keep in your deal-hunting tool belt.

How to get the best Black Friday deals

To score absolutely top tier Black Friday deals you need to be prepared, which is exactly what this best Black Friday deals guide is designed to help you with.

Because the truth is that Black Friday 2020 promises to be a more intense fight than ever in terms of actually getting into a position to ring up top deals and then follow through and actually land them.

Research has shown that increasingly people are using Black Friday to shop for Christmas gifts, abandoning the traditional holiday shopping period in an attempt to bag a bargain. As such, there are more people trying to score deals than ever before.

There's also one extra factor that is sure to have an effect on the size and popularity of Black Friday this year – Amazon Prime Day. Last year Amazon Prime Day was "the largest shopping event " in its history, surpassing its sales from even last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined. Around the world, Prime members bought more than 175 million products and even Amazon's competitors benefited from increased sales figures.

We've got everything from basic information through to crucial advice that will ensure you don't get ripped off, though, so by reading T3's Black Friday 2020 guide you can make sure you're in the best possible place to identify a bargain and then ring it up quickly.

Black Friday deals: how to know if they are real

If you are new to deal hunting on Black Friday then being able to identify what is a real, bonefide Black Friday deal and what is a fake deal is absolutely key.

Luckily, if you pay attention to two main things then, more often than not, you can quickly establish whether you're bagging a bargain or not.

Firstly, many retailers use Black Friday as a good way to clear out their back catalogue of end-of-life or unpopular products. Now, this is not to say that this means the product is bad, far from it. You might actually be bagging a superb piece of tech that just happens to be about to be replaced by a slightly superior model.

Equally, though, that product that is being sold for a song might actually be about to be replaced by a significantly better model. For example, many people bought 4K TVs in Black Friday deals before HDR was introduced and, as the lifespan of TVs are so large, are still stuck with a non-HDR TV even now.

As such, it is imperative that you do your research before pulling the trigger on a Black Friday deal, and especially so if you are unfamiliar with the tech category. Now, as you would expect, this is hard to do on the fly, with many deals timed or limited stock, meaning you have to fire first to win the deal. Which is why you need to identify what deals (or deal areas) you are looking for in advance of the Black Friday sales.

This means that when you then see a deal, you can make a firing at the hip decision and rapidly identify whether to pull the trigger or not.

And, secondly, make sure you establish just how expensive a product was before its new deal price. This is especially important, as a favourite tactic of many more unscrupulous retailers is to artificially inflate the price of an item in the weeks or months running up to Black Friday, only then to reduce it back down to a supposedly discounted price point.

What is the reason Black Friday is called Black Friday?

The phrase "Black Friday" originates in the US, where it was first used in relation to the day after Thanksgiving way back in 1951, when the associate editor of the journal Factory Management and Maintenance used it to describe the consequences of people calling off sick so they could have an elongated Thanksgiving break.

Another well-recorded origin of the term getting more widespread use comes from 1961, where police in Philadelphia used the phrase to describe the far increased and disruptive pedestrian and vehicular traffic that occurred every year on the day after Thanksgiving.

Slowly in the decades since then the increased amount of people out and about was linked to what they were doing, which was shopping sales, and so the idea of Black Friday being a retail event was born.

It's a name that's since spread to other parts of the world, as local retailers have sought to cash in on the US phenomenon - despite the fact that the 'Black Friday' name sometimes clashes with local historical events that go by the same term. (One particular example from Australia are the notorious Black Friday bushfires, which occurred in Victoria in 1939.)

Will Amazon Prices Drop on Black Friday?

The short answer to this question is yes. The longer answer, though, as we've touched on above, yes they will but they might not be as low as they've been in some deals during the pre-Black Friday shopping period.

This is because retailers like Amazon are spreading out their deals this year more than ever before in an attempt to make up for the sales disruption they suffered earlier in 2020. As such, you will find huge discounts on certain products that are not bested come Black Friday, and you might not even see the same price.

As such, if you see a big discount on a product you've had your eye on, we recommend you ring it up (after doing your research of course), as you will get the item you want for a good price, and avoid the possibility of paying more come the big day.

We would recommend this for any product from last year especially, as chances are stock will have run low or out come the Black Friday sales proper.

11 September, 2020 – T3 has been advising its readers for months now that Black Friday deals are going to be spread out considerably this year, and not so congregated around the traditional Black Friday sales day itself.

If you want to stand a chance of bagging the best bargains this year, then you need to get deals-active a lot earlier than previous years.

We're expecting many major retailers to kick off their early Black Friday deals in late October and then run throughout November and December, rolling seamlessly into the new year sales.

As such, we recommend people be prepared from mid-October at the latest.

(Image credit: Amazon)

4 September, 2020 – Huge news has just dropped about the Amazon's Black Friday sale. According to a fresh leak, in the US the Amazon Black Friday sale start date will be 26 October, 2020.

The leaked date, if true, means that Amazon is planning to launch its Black Friday sale a whole month in advance of Black Friday 2020, which takes place on 27 November this year.

As you can see by reading previous Black Friday news updates below, T3 has been calling this sort of earlier starting gun for months now. All we've been hearing in the Black Friday rumour mill has indicated that all retailers are desperate to launch their winter holiday sales this year due to poor returns earlier in 2020.

And, with Black Friday traditionally firing the starting gun on the holiday shopping season, retailers are bringing Black Friday forward as much as they can by starting their own Black Friday sales earlier.

The result of this is more intriguing with Amazon, though, as we are still waiting on confirmation as to when Amazon Prime Day is going to be this year, with lots of noise starting to build around October.

Does this mean we will see Amazon Prime Day take place directly before Amazon's Black Friday sale starts? Or will there be a gap between the two? Right now nothing is confirmed.

What is confirmed, at least in our mind here at T3, though, is that deal hunters will have to be deals-active for a lot longer this year in order to bag the best bargains. We can easily foresee many stellar bargains taking place well before the actual Grey Thursday and Black Friday days roll around, so we suggest people to bookmark this date and be prepared to pull the trigger at any time.

(Image credit: Photo by Luke Peters on Unsplash)

2 September, 2020 – More evidence has emerged to support the idea that Black Friday 2020 is going to be a far more online event than ever before, which is something that T3 predicted over 6 months ago.

In an Emarsys study on what will be taking place this year on Black Friday, only a paltry 13% of polled consumers indicated that they were intending on heading out onto the street to bag bargains.

In contrast to that low in-store figure, a very healthy 58% of people said explicitly that they will only shop online.

Speaking on the study's findings, Sara Richter, Emarsys CMO said that:

"Black Friday is set to be unlike any other we've ever had. As a result, retailers are going to need to make sure they're able to capitalise on e-commerce to offset the likely dip in in-store revenue this year."

Here at T3 this news is anything but a surprise, with us advising deal hunters that they faced far greater competition online this year than ever before. That said, though, we're hearing increasingly in the Black Friday deals rumour mill that many of this year's biggest discount deals will still be made available in stores, just not in as greater quantity.

This is because, simply put, many retailers do not have the online clout needed to scale up their offering this year, and will be desperate to lure what reduced numbers of people remain active on the high street into their store. For the savvy deal hunter, some exceptional bargains could be bagged.

Here at T3 we would advise people to always think of their own health and safety first, mind, before hitting the shops.



(Image credit: Levi)

18 August, 2020 – The Washington Post has reported on a series of trends it sees occuring in relation to Black Friday 2020. And, part of that, includes the obvservation that deal-hunters are going to need to be preparing to shop a lot earlier than ever before.

How early? Before Halloween early. Target, so the report reads, is kicking off its holiday sales this year in October, and many other retailers are set to follow suit.

Amazon, for example, is slated to be holding is delayed Amazon Prime Day sale in early to mid-October, and we feel that is really going to be starting gun firing on the whole holiday trading period.

Speaking on the shift to October Marie Driscoll, a managing director at the retail advisory firm Coresight Research, is quoted by the report as saying that:

“Everything has changed and retailers are having to reinvent themselves. The deals will start in October, and retailers will re-up week after week — they’ll have one limited edition on week one, and week two it’ll be something else so they can get consumers to keep buying.”

Here at T3 we've been telling deal-hunters to prepare early this year for over 6 months now, so this latest report doesn't come as a surprise. What it does to, though, is crystallise the importance of being deals ready this year for the entirety of October, November and December, as clearly we are not going to see the same concentration of top deals around the Black Friday day as we have in previous years.

For example, we can envisage a scenario where deals in Amazon's Prime Day sale are better than those delivered on Black Friday itself, and that we might find the majority of sales launch before BF, which itself may be downplayed in terms of branding in favour of more online or summer holiday themed events.

(Image credit: Getty)

13 August, 2020 – Another interesting report has just broken online that discussed the future of Black Friday as a term for the 2020 super sale as well as subsequent years.

As we discuss in the nearby Origin of the Term section of this Black Friday sales guide, "Black Friday" has been used for decades now in one way or another, but over the past 10 years especially it has become synonymous mainly with people actually in physical stores.

For many, Black Friday means going out and deal hunting in stores.

With the situation worldwide right now, though, where many people are not venturing out of their houses as much, now the question seems to be – is Black Friday still the best term for businesses in promoting sales?

Well, that's what this new report conjectures, asking instead whether the more online-focused "Cyber Week" could not actually gain traction.

According to a recent report by Qubit, 44% of respondents indicated that they plan to shop more online during this year's Black Friday than before, with 18.9% also confirming they would not be stepping in stores until 2021.

Here at T3 we think "Black Friday" is going nowhere anytime soon, but we also think there is plenty of truth in the incoming online push in terms of deals and sales. We also expect to see many more online themed sales events around the Black Friday day itself, all leaning on more virtual, online messaging.

12 August, 2020 – A fresh report from US news site Bloomberg has revealed the alternative shopping systems currently being explored by major retailers to help deal Black Friday this year.

Due to the unique circumstances retailers find themselves in for 2020, with stores needing to limit the number of people in them at any one time to keep everyone safe, the traditional open the doors and stand back approach is not possible.

So how is the big demand from the Black Friday period being planned for? Firstly, as T3 has noted in this guide already, retailers are looking to push more of their deals online than ever before, allowing deal hunters to bag a bargain from the safety of their own home.

Next up, so the report indicates, many retailers are thought to be priming big store pickup campaigns, which will allow people to bad deals online that they normally would in store, and then safely drive up a pre-determined time to avoid queues.

Staggered Black Friday sales events are also being explored, with discounts staggered across categories throughout the Black Friday period. Mini themed events, such as video gaming, are also thought to be on the cards, with hot deals on Nintendo, Xbox and PlayStation run for short controlled periods.

In terms of physical stores, non-traditional opening times are also being explored, as while many major retailers are slated to run reduce Thanksgiving hours this year, many others are planning late night and early morning openings to make up. The idea is that the wider hours will help spread deal hunters out.

Right now, nothing is confirmed, but due to the very challenging financial situation at the moment many of these measures are expected to be adopted.

Here at T3 we can only recommend what we've said already, which is deal hunters should expect to do more of their deal hunting online this year, and that to bag the best bargains you need to be and remain deals active for longer – both in the weeks before Black Friday and the weeks following it.

Black Friday fights: are the rumours true?

While there have been some appalling scenes witnessed at Black Friday events in the US over the past 10 years, with the above video showing a taste of the madness, the truth is that 99 per cent of Black Friday sales events are peaceful and not dangerous.

Black Friday fights are a thing that get blown out of proportion and, from our expert opinion here at T3, after covering years and years of Black Friday events, shoppers should not be worried or put off from deal hunting by footage showing these conflicts.

And, to be honest, we think that the possibility of any sort of dangerous stampedes or fights this year are going to be massively reduced even further, as stores are simply not going to be operating as they have in previous years thanks to more people than ever staying in their homes and shopping online.

What would we would say, though, is that any deal hunter who steps out into the Black Friday sales is that they should always be holding their own person health and safety at the forefront of their mind, and it should inform their decisions on the mall floor.