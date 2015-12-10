Apple doesn’t want you to use the iPhone 6S battery case every day

Overnight trips are the reason Apple made its brand new iPhone 6S and iPhone 6 Smart Battery Case. The company announced the new accessory earlier this week and Apple's Tim Cook doesn't expect you to use it everyday.

So what do we all do about bad battery life?

Cook told Mashable“if you're charging your phone every day, you probably don't need this at all. But if you're out hiking and you go on overnight trips… it's kind of nice to have.”

Notice the fact he said “probably”. Many people took the release of Apple's first battery case as an admission that power isn't good enough on the iPhone 6S, but it doesn't seem Apple sees it all the same way. Cook also (unsurprisingly) praised the look of the case – which many don't agree with.

Easy on, easy off

The Apple boss went on to explain why the battery pack curves down on the back of the phone, "in order to get it on, you'd find it very difficult to get it on and off. So the guys had this great insight to put the bend in along with making it a smart case."

If Apple had its way with the new case, you'd just use it for short trips and when you need a bit of extra juice. The problem is many who will buy one of these will use it everyday as living with battery life on an iPhone is really, really hard.

