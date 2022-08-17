Amazon Prime Video's Fallout TV series first images leak online

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

The first images of the upcoming Fallout TV series from Amazon Prime Video have leaked online and surprisingly, it looks very accurate to the beloved post-apocalyptic video games.

Developed by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy – best known for Westworld – the project was revealed to be in the works for Amazon's streaming service back in June 2020 with few details emerging since then. That's why this is undoubtedly the best look at the Fallout show to date, featuring a poster of mascot Vault Boy as well as several interior images of a shelter. Anyone that has played a Fallout game will instantly recognise the design.

It's rare to see a TV adaption take one-to-one inspiration directly from a video game; so in that sense, it's actually quite refreshing. The likes of Netflix's Resident Evil is a recent example that missed the mark, receiving poor critical and fan reception. Naturally, whether or not the Fallout script will be any good is unknown, though at least Amazon has proven its willingness to invest heavily in shows with the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power reportedly (opens in new tab) having a budget of $465 million.

Check out the leaked Fallout images below:

"Fallout is an iconic global franchise, with legions of fans worldwide and a rich, deeply compelling storyline that powers it. And Jonah and Lisa are the perfect storytellers to bring this series to life. We’re thrilled to join with Bethesda to bring Fallout to television," said Amazon Studios COO and co-head of Television Albert Cheng (via a press release (opens in new tab) as part of the original announcement).

What we do know is that Walton Goggins (Django Unchained), Ella Purnell (Yellowjackets) and Kyle MacLachlan (Twin Peaks) will all star in Fallout. Likewise, the premise is based on the video games where the future envisioned by Americans in the 1940s explodes upon itself via a nuclear war in 2077.

No official release date has been shared for Fallout by Amazon, though speculation online seems to believe it will land in either late 2023 or 2024. Either way, there's still a bit of wait to go.