Am I paying too much for Netflix? These are the cheapest countries to watch in

If you're cursing how much you're paying out on Netflix each month, you're not the only one. But prices vary quite a bit from country to country, so while some places – like Switzerland – are paying significantly more for their subscription, others are paying a lot less.

Netflix is, without doubt, one of the best streaming services around, thanks to its range of shows. But with so many services on offer, you might be left questioning that £6.99, £10.99 or £15.99 monthly fee ($9.99, $15.49, $19.99 in the US).

Depending on where you are based though, it's possible that you're getting a better deal. We scoured the Netflix info (opens in new tab) pages to find the local prices in over 20 of the most popular locations and converted those charges to GBP (based on the day's exchange rate). While there are some taxes on top of these charges in some countries, all is definitely not equal.

Where has the highest Netflix prices?

If you're going for Netflix's Premium package, with 4K UHD and up to 4 screens at once, you're paying £15.99 in the UK or $19.99 (£16.21) in the US. It could be worse though. Those living in Switzerland (and Liechtenstein) pay 24,90 Swiss Francs, which is currently equivalent to £20.43.

Even if you opt for the cheapest basic package with one screen and standard definition, Swiss viewers will pay 11,90 Swiss Francs (£9.76). That's £2.77 more per month than you pay in the UK.

The UK and the US do have higher than average prices, especially for the top package but spare a thought for Irish Netflix viewers. They pay 20.99 Euro (£17.91) for Premium, though Basic and Standard packages are much closer in price.

Most expensive Netflix plans Country Basic Standard Premium Switzerland £9.76 (11,90 CHF) £15.51 (18,90 CHF) £20.43 (24,90 CHF) Liechtenstein £9.76 (11,90 CHF) £15.51 (18,90 CHF) £20.43 (24,90 CHF) Denmark £9.06 (79 KR) £13.08 (114 KR) £17.09 (149 KR) Ireland £7.67 (8.99 EUR) £12.79 (14.99 EUR) £17.91 (20.99 EUR) Israel £7.86 (32.90 ILS) £13.12 (54.90 ILS) £16.70 (69.90 ILS)

Where has the cheapest Netflix prices?

Here's where you're likely to get a little depressed. There are some countries paying a lot less for Netflix, and I don't mean by a few pence/cents. Right now the cheapest place to watch Netflix, in any package, is Turkey.

Turkish Netflix viewers pay just 37.99 Turkish Lira (£1.81) for the basic package, 57.99 Lira (£2.76) for the standard package and 77.99 Lira (3.71) for the Premium package. Despite 50% price increases in 2021, these are still the cheapest in the world. Only Pakistan matches the Basic package price, costing 450 Pakistani Rupee (£1.81) per month.

Pakistan also offers a mobile only membership for one mobile screen and only standard definition for R250 (£1) per month.

Cheapest Netflix plans Country Basic Standard Premium Turkey £1.81 (37.99 TRY) £2.76 (57.99 TRY) £3.71 (77.99 TRY) Pakistan £1.81 (450 Rs) £3.21 (800 Rs) £4.42 (1100 Rs) India £2.07 (199 INR) £5.19 (499 INR) £6.74 (649 INR) Argentina £2.86 (429 ARS) £5.32 (799 ARS) £7.99 (1199 ARS) Hong Kong £6.51 (63 HKD) £8.05 (78 HKD) £9.60 (93 HKD)

How can I get cheaper prices?

Unfortunately, your Netflix pricing is based on your billing address, so in theory, unless you live in another country and bank there, you can't really. You can watch your Netflix subscription in any country though, so if you have a US subscription it will still work in the UK. And if you have a UK subscription it will still work if you travel to Singapore.

What will change is the shows you can access. Some shows are only licensed to Netflix in certain regions, so even those saved in your favorites aren't guaranteed to still be there if you're viewing from abroad. Some of the best VPNs will allow you to trick the system but Netflix is getting better at stopping this.