All-electric hypercars are coming and they're going to be incredibe

The initial excitement of seeing fully electric cars on the road has definitely wained. Now you're likely to spot at least 10s of EVs on any motorway journey, and around most big cities, they are more common than that.

Don't get me wrong, electric cars haven't got boring – the technology inside them is getting smarter by the day and there's still some great models coming that I can't wait to see. What we are entering though is a new stage of EV, and the best is definitely yet to come.

Until now we've yet to see the most exciting of all cars truly embrace the electric world – the hypercar. Hypercars and supercars are, by their nature, the most impressive vehicles out there. They look incredible, have the best performance and they cost a small fortune. These are the cars that adorn the walls of kid's bedrooms (and some adults). I was always partial to the Ferrari Testarossa and F40.

While we've yet to see any full-EV super (or hyper) car offerings from the likes of Ferrari, Lamborghini and Porsche, it's not likely to be long before we do. Porsche has hinted that an electric 918 could be coming, there's the wild Terzo Millenio concept from Lamborghini and Ferrari is planning its first model by 2025. Though Porsche has the Porsche Taycan, it's still a four-door.

The Rimac Nevera, released in 2021 (Image credit: Autoevolution)

Until then though, there's plenty to get excited about. One of the most impressive modes that is available now is the Rimac Nevera. Despite sounding a bit like a new lady shaver, this Croatian hypercar is every bit as impressive as a McLaren or a Bugatti. The added bonus being it's 100% electric. The Nevera has a 1.97 second 0-62mph acceleration, a top speed of 256mph and an equivalent of 1914 horsepower (1407.7kw). The downside is there's only 150 of them and they cost over $2 million each.

A little closer to reality, there's a new Lotus Evija on the way and at some point, the long-awaited return of the Tesla Roadster. Personally, I can't wait until the likes of the Porsche Boxter, Mercedes SLK and BMW Z8 get their all-electric versions. These are the fun weekend cars that will suit electric driving, arguably better than the long-range SUVs and sedans. In fact, give me a Mazda MX-5 in EV form and I'll be over the moon.