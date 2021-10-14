3 reasons why I'm completely sold on the DJI Mavic 3 already

The DJI Mavic 3 hasn't yet been confirmed by DJI, but a whole heap of leaks and rumours mean we already have a pretty good picture of what this drone might offer. It's expected to sit at the top of the DJI's prosumer line, replacing the DJI Mavic 2 Pro. As the brand behind most of today's best drones, any DJI launch comes with a high expectations, and the Mavic 3 (or Mavic 3 Pro as it's sometimes referred to) is no exception. A recent Tweet from DJI appears to confirm a launch date on November 5, a whole 10 days earlier than originally expected, which means we might not have too much longer to wait.

Independent reports from trusted DJI leakers DroneDJ and Jasper Ellens, and OsiaLV are building up an impressive picture of the new addition to the line. And if those leaks are to be believed, DJI Mavic 3 will be the drone that we’ll be clamouring to get hold of. Here’s three reasons why we're totally sold already.

1. Double the cameras

The Mavic 2 comes in two flavours, the Pro and the Zoom. The Mavic 2 Pro has a 20Mp camera with a focal length equivalent to 28mm while the Zoom has a 12Mp camera with a focal length range of 24-48mm. The DJI Mavic 3, however, is expected to sport two cameras, one stacked above the other, so you'll be able to swap at will!

One of the cameras will offer a wide-angle lens with a focal length equivalent to 24mm, while the other equates to a 160mm telephoto lens.

That 24mm lens will produce the framing that we typically expect from a drone, making it perfect for capturing rolling landscapes and stunning scenery. Meanwhile, the 160mm optic will provide a much narrower field of view, meaning you'll be able to home in on details when you can’t fly the drone quite as close to the subject as you might like. It should be perfect for when things like tree branches and cables get in the way – and they always do!

2. Even bigger sensor

The biggest sensor you get in a Mavic 2 camera is a 1-inch type, but the Mavic 3 ups the ante with a Four Thirds Type sensor in the 24mm camera. That’s almost twice the size, which means that the Mavic 3 should produce much higher quality images, especially in low light.

As well as helping to keep noise levels down, the larger sensor should ensure that images have greater dynamic range, which is ideal when you’re filming or photographing a bright sky at sunrise over a landscape with pockets of deep shadow.

3. Ridiculous battery life

Short battery life has always been an issue for drone pilots, and the colder conditions at high altitudes don’t help. However, it looks like the DJI Mavic 3 is set to have flights of up to 46 minutes long. That’s nearly 50% longer than you can fly the Mavic 2 with a single battery.

Of course, things like the windspeed and how you fly eat into the flight time, so we'd still recommend opting for the Fly More Combo, as that usually includes an extra couple of batteries and a charger that lets you connect them all to the mains. But a 50% increase in flight time is amazing.