How to install macOS 13 Ventura beta on your Mac today

At WWDC 2022, Apple announced its latest version of its macOS operating system – and it's called Ventura (a far better name than rumoured 'Mammoth', which thankfully didn't come to be).

So how can you get macOS 13 and install it on your Mac right now? Well, you sort of can't, as the software won't be final until around September time. But you sort of can as there's a beta version of Ventura available right now – so long as you're enrolled in Apple's Developer programme.

So here's how to install macOS 13 Ventura on your Mac... but do beware that stability and compatibility is not yet assured, so proceed with caution (or, better still, if you have an older Mac as a backup, use that instead to tinker with the new OS).

How to install macOS Ventura beta

As we said above, you'll need to enrol in Apple's Developer programme, which you can access via this enrollment page (opens in new tab). Already over that hurdle? Then that's one less thing for you to worry about!

From here you'll need to go to the official Apple Developer (opens in new tab) page, using Safari on your Mac. You'll then need to be signed in with your Apple ID, which is a prerequisite for pretty much anything Apple software and install related. Next head to developer.apple.com/download (opens in new tab).

This will then present you with beta software that Apple offers, including macOS 13 Ventura. Simply click 'Download' next to the beta package and wait for it to finish.

To install, hit Apple > System Preferences > Software Update and a Ventura beta window will pop-up, presenting you with an install button. There's no turning back from here.

That's it: Ventura beta will work its way onto your Mac, with all its inevitable problems. Which is why it's destined for developers over the next few months while everything is ironed out. But it's a good way to get a glimpse of the new Stage Manager feature ahead of the final release.