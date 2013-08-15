What home theatre system should you choose?

Previous Next 5/5

Samsung HT-F9750W

Samsung's latest home cinema system flagship comes with a whole host of features in tow, along with a rather high price-tag as-well. Their Smart TV platform is among the best, with everything from iPlayer to archive BFI footage included – so it's great to see it here, as is the 4K up-scaling tech. A GaN amp ensures audio quality is impressive, whilst giving a natural and distortion free sound. 3D Blu-Ray playback, DNLA streaming and Bluetooth are all present too, which should be expected at this price-point.

Price: £1,499 | Samsung