From Siri's new purpose to Jimmy Iovine's big, shiny head, these were the 10 coolest things at the Apple Keynote

Siri is now Google Now and a DJ on your wrist

Much ado has been made about Google Now and its ability to accurately predict where you will be and what you will be doing based on your past actions, future calendar events and communications. At I/O the company expanded this functionality with Now on Tap.

Apple's Siri is less celebrated. Solution: make Siri's a “Proactive Assistant” that seems uncannily reminiscent of Google Now.

Rather than waiting to be called upon, Siri can now work intelligently in the background and predict which services you would be using at certain times. If you go for a morning run and listen to music, Siri can now bring up the playlist when you plug in your headphones to go for your morning run.

Additionally to this, Siri now offers suggestions in Spotlight such as your most used apps and most contacted contacts based on the time of day, what you are doing and so on.

Siri can also be asked to “remind me about this” for which it will create a reminder intelligently about what is on screen at set times or even locations. Demos included events and a website.

Finally, Siri is now a resident DJ onApple's new music streaming service and she DOES do requests, knocking up playlists such as "the biggest songs of 1982" and "the current alternative top 10" at the drop of a Kangol hat.

According to Apple, Siri is getting 1 billion requests a week and is now 40 percent more accurate at writing down what you didn't say.