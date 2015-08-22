T3 Awards 2015: Apple, Samsung, LG, and more, compete for Phone of the Year

Previous Next 1/7

Android vs iOS

The phone industry is currently in a state of flux. Android matured as an OS after Google finally understood that the way to win over the phone market is with quantity and quality. Apple surprised us all by adding features to iOS that Android users have taken for granted over the years, while the likes of Microsoft, HTC and Samsung found 2015 to be fraught with difficulties.

It seems making a successful phone is harder work than ever, with Apple dominating the premium end of the spectrum and new Chinese manufacturers catering for the more budget end. Profits may not have been in abundance, but what 2015 has shown is that a phone's design needs to stand out from the crowd. We've had it all: curved screens, thin chassis and self-healing backs.

The Phone of the Year is always a controversial category. That scream you can hear is a thousand fanboys arguing over the following device choices. But we stick to our list and you still have time to make sure your vote is heard...