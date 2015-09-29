Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: your complete guide to the new Google phones

It's time to finally see what Google has been hiding up its sleeve. The leaks have been plentiful and almost everyone interested knows exactly what the Nexus 6P and Nexus 5X have in store – but here's everything that was officially announced in one easy to look at place.

The Nexus 6 proved a bit of a disappointment, so let's see how what the two new phones have to offer.

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: What you need to know

What is it? The two latest phones from the Google Nexus project. Huawei is making the Nexus 6P phablet whilst LG is producing the Nexus 5X.

The two latest phones from the Google Nexus project. Huawei is making the Nexus 6P phablet whilst LG is producing the Nexus 5X. When is it out? Soon. Google Play Store is your best bet

Soon. Google Play Store is your best bet What will it cost? The Nexus project used to be cheap, but now it's one of the most expensive brands in the market. Check out the full pricing just below.

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: What is it?

The Nexus project has been going since 2010 when HTC made the Nexus One for Google. The idea is to offer simple hardware with the latest software already installed and to keep it supported with the greatest stuff as soon as is physically possible.

It used to prove cheaper than other flagships but the Nexus 5 in 2013 and the Nexus 6 last year have proved to be a similar price to other android devices - so we aren't surprised to hear the new phones are similar.

Google has decided to go with two phones this year for the very first time. The company has recruited Huawei to create the Nexus 6P phablet and LG to create the Nexus 5X with a smaller screen.

Both offer top of the range spec but differ quite a bit in design as each comes from companies with very different schools of thought. You can feel both LG and Huawei really influenced the design aspects of both phones.

You can pre-order both phones on the Google Store right now - but it won't be out until the end of October. There's no official date just yet but we'll be sure to update here once we know.

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: Price

You can pre-order both phones from the Google Store right now. The Nexus 5X costs £339 for the 16GB model and £379 for the 32GB version.

As for the Nexus 6P, it costs £449 for the 32GB model, £499 for the 64GB and £579 for the 128GB version. If you want high storage, it's not going to come cheap.

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: Design

You can really feel the design of both manufacturers coming across in the devices on offer here. The Nexus 6P looks quite like other Huawei devices with a metal back and a square frame. There's a fingerprint sensor on the back just below the camera, something the Chinese manufacturer has done before on the Ascend range.

As for the Nexus 5X, it looks quite similar to the LG produced Nexus 5. Not all that much seems to have changed here apart from the addition of a fingerprint sensor and a few little bits on the design. That's not a problem though – the Nexus 5 was a good looking phone.

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: Screen

The Nexus 6P is a phablet with a 5.7-inch 1080p screen sat in the middle of it. That's a big screen size, it's the same as the Samsung Galaxy Note series.

The Nexus 5X is a little smaller with a 5.2-inch screen inside its body – the difference here is the upped screen resolution. It has a QHD screen similar to that in the Samsung Galaxy S6 and LG G4. Those have proved beautiful before so adding in these extra pixels is set to be a great addition to the Nexus range.

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: Power

The Nexus 6P comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 810 chipset under the hood – that's the same one that overheated in a number of phones in the past but Huawei claims all is fine here. Storage wise you're looking at 32GB, 64GB or 128GB options without any microSD support.

As for the Nexus 5X you'll get a slightly less powerful Snapdragon 808 chipset – but that's still a powerful little processor that isn't going to cause any performance issues. Storage choices are restricted to 16GB or 32GB.

Nexus 5X and Nexus 6P: Camera

Both phones have the same 12MP cameras on the back with an 8MP front facing selfie shooter on the 6P and a 5MP version on the 5X. Not much is known about the cameras but Google claims to have worked a lot of low-light photography so we can expect some interesting developments in our night shots.